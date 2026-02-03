Picogrid Partners with CX2 to Revolutionize Battlefield Sensor Integration

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

El Segundo-based defense technology company Picogrid has announced its partnership with fellow El Segundo-based defense technology company CX2.

With the partnership, CX2’s systems are now compatible with Picogrid’s battlefield integration platform, Legion. Legion allows military operators to tie threats identified by the CX2 sensors with situational awareness from other sensors, ranging from radars to passive acoustics. This will enable military users to simplify integration of sensors, drones and robotics. The integration also provides CX2 with go-to-market opportunities while including its technology in military, defense and operational exercises.

“This partnership will accelerate the deployment of our advanced RF detection into critical defense missions globally, giving warfighters an asymmetric advantage,” said Scott Zolendziewski, head of growth at CX2, in a statement.

Founded in 2024 by Nathan Mintz, Porter Smith, Mark Trefgarne and Lee Thompson, CX2 specializes in advanced electromagnetic warfare (EW) and radio frequency (RF) sensing. The company builds AI-enabled hardware and software platforms to detect, disrupt and defend the electromagnetic spectrum across land, air, sea and space.

Picogrid was founded in 2020 by Zane Mountcastle and Martin Slosarik and focuses on integrated systems technology. Its hardware and software products connect sensors, unmanned platforms and digital systems, enabling unified control and data flow in defense and industrial environments.

The companies collaborated at the Scarlet Dragon exercise with the XVIII Airborne Corps, focusing on survivable, mobile air defense for tactical Army operations. During the exercise, CX2’s sensors detected and tracked large RF emission signatures from assets, like unmanned aerial systems and Apache helicopters. The Army then used Legion to cue a radar to obtain additional information about the point of interest.

In addition to executing multi-sensor workflows, Legion allowed the Army to connect CX2 sensors, radars and additional systems into its Command and Control architecture, which coordinates battlefield systems.

“Bringing CX2’s capabilities into our unified architecture allows soldiers and their commanders to deploy layered air defenses and execute sophisticated workflows,” said Slosarik, co-founder and head of business development at Picogrid, in a statement.

Information for this article was sourced from Picogrid.