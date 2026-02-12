Skyryse Series C Funding: $300M Raise Pushes Valuation to $1.15B for Aviation Unicorn

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Skyryse, an El Segundo-based company focused on aviation automation and simplified flight controls, raised over $300 million in a Series C round to drive continued growth and scaling, bringing its valuation to $1.15 billion. To date, Skyryse has raised more than $605 million in equity capital.

The Series C round was led by Autopilot Ventures and returning investor Fidelity Management & Research Company, with participation from new and returning investors ArrowMark Partners, Atreides Management LP, BAM Elevate, Baron Capital Group, Inc., Durable Capital Partners, Positive Sum, Qatar Investment Authority (QIA), RCM Private Markets Fund managed by Rokos Capital Management (US) LP, Woodline Partners, among others.

Skyryse creates innovative hardware and software solutions focused on aviation safety. It has secured partnerships for its SkyOS software integration across every major aviation sector, including the U.S. military, emergency medical service operators, law enforcement, private operators, including the largest firefighting agency in the world and international markets. The software replaces conventional, complex mechanical flight controls with an intelligent, integrated system that gives pilots greater control by simplifying the management of any aircraft during standard flight operations, inclement weather and emergencies.

Founded in 2016, the funding will enable the acceleration of its FAA certification, while also supporting continued scaling of its SkyOS technology across aircraft platforms, including the world’s largest fleet of helicopters, the Black Hawk.

In 2025, the FAA granted final design approval for SkyOS’ flight control computers, confirming the FAA’s acceptance of its complete, aircraft-agnostic system architecture and leaving only formal flight verification before certification. Currently, Skyryse is in FAA For-Credit flight testing for SkyOS.

After an unprecedented 91-day integration, Skyryse successfully flew SkyOS on a Black Hawk, completing an automated pickup, automated hover and automated setdown with the swipe of a finger. While in flight, it also executed precision flight maneuvers using SkyOS’ single control stick.

Information for this article was sourced from Skyryse.