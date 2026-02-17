Mojave’s Stratolaunch Lands Investment to Expand Operations

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Mojave-based aerospace and defense company Stratolaunch announced it has completed a significant capital raise to accelerate its growth, welcoming Elliott Investment Management as a new partner alongside existing investor Cerberus Capital Management.

Founded in 2011 by Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen and Scaled Composites founder Burt Rutan, Stratolaunch designed and developed the first commercial, autonomous, reusable hypersonic aircraft. The company specializes in vehicle design, manufacturing, flight testing, digital modeling and operations.

“At a time when speed, scale, capability and execution matter more than ever, this investment enables Stratolaunch to move faster and think bigger,” said Dr. Zachary Krevor, president and chief executive of Stratolaunch, in a statement. “The United States does not have time for incrementalism. We’re building the infrastructure, vehicles and flight capacity required to deliver hypersonic capability at a pace that matches the urgency of today’s threat environment.”

The capital will be used to increase production capacity of hypersonic vehicles, increase flight cadence and pursue additional carrier aircraft, enabling more frequent and operationally relevant demonstrations for the Defense Department and its partners.

Stratolaunch added that the investment aligns with the U.S. government’s call for defense contractors to prioritize the warfighter, eliminate barriers to fielding capability and strengthen the domestic industrial base through speed and execution.

“We look forward to partnering with Cerberus and the Stratolaunch management team to support the growth of the company,” said David Kerko, head of global private equity at Elliott, in a statement. “We are pleased that our capital can help extend the company’s market leadership in hypersonic testing services and enable its continued expansion.”

Information for this article was sourced from Stratolaunch.