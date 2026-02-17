Roboze Strengthens Defense Ties with New El Segundo Aerospace HQ

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Italian-based industrial 3D printing company Roboze has announced the opening of its U.S. aerospace & defense headquarters in El Segundo. Founded in 2013 by Alessio Lorusso in Bari, Italy, Roboze develops additive manufacturing solutions using high-performance super polymers and composite materials, enabling metal replacement and reducing production time and costs.

“Being present in El Segundo means bringing our technology closer to the most advanced aerospace and defense programs in the United States,” said Alessio Lorusso, chief executive and founder of Roboze. “Advanced additive manufacturing is now a key enabler of industrial sovereignty, allowing strategic components to be produced locally while reducing external dependencies and ensuring reliability, speed and technological control.”

Through a global network of decentralized smart factories, Roboze makes scalable, on-demand production of critical components possible for aerospace, defense, energy, mobility and other strategic industries.

The company sought out Southern California because of its close geographic proximity to industry leaders, such as Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, SpaceX and Anduril Industries. This move will enable Roboze to support mission-critical programs through local production, supply chains and strategic manufacturing sovereignty.

The opening of the new headquarters also represents an investment in local technological and economic development, as Roboze is actively seeking highly skilled engineers and professionals to support aerospace and defense companies in the development and industrialization of critical components.

“Roboze is focused on real-world aerospace and defense applications, using materials that are already familiar to the industry while developing new composite solutions that further expand the application space for additive manufacturing,” said Scott Sevcik, executive vice president of aerospace and defense at Roboze, in a statement. “Our presence in El Segundo allows us to work side by side with customers and partners, accelerating application development and process qualification.”

