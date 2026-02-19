SafireEOS: An AI-Powered Energy Operating System for Enterprise Fleets

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

SafireAI introduces SafireEOS, an AI-powered energy operating system that unifies energy data across electrified fleets and facilities

Los Angeles-based Safire Technology Group, Inc. has announced the launch of its SafireAI division, focused on enterprise energy intelligence for modern electrified operations. SafireAI delivers an infrastructure-grade platform that embeds Safire Group’s proprietary Domain-Specific LLM directly into the energy operating layer, enabling real-time, energy-aware decision-making for complex electrified operations.

As enterprises deploy fleets of electrified assets, including drones, robots, vehicles, edge-connected devices, mobile battery energy storage systems and distributed data center infrastructure, they face increasingly fragmented and non-interoperable energy systems across OEMs, facilities and environments. These siloed energy ecosystems limit real-time visibility into power consumption, battery health and system performance, increasing operational risk and constraining uptime, resilience, safety and efficiency.

Advertisement

SafireAI addresses this challenge through its first product, Safire Energy Operating System (SafireEOS), a purpose-built energy operating system that enables rapid decision-making by providing sensor-to-screen energy awareness and high-trust AI tooling for fleet-wide metering, monitoring and management. By transforming fragmented battery systems into a unified energy infrastructure layer, SafireEOS reduces downtime and extends asset life, unlocking significant capital savings and improving asset utilization across large-scale fleets. SafireAI is currently engaging with select enterprise and defense operators to pilot SafireEOS across fleet-scale and distributed infrastructure environments.

“We’ve seen firsthand from our work in electrified systems how organizations struggle to manage their battery-powered assets at the fleet and facility levels,” said John Lee, co-founder and CEO of Safire Group. “As enterprises invest billions into electrification and distributed energy infrastructure, energy intelligence is becoming a foundational control layer. Most current solutions stop at monitoring and alerts. We’re combining advances in deep learning and domain-specific AI to surface critical energy insights and, with human approval, take decisive action to make distributed operations safer and more efficient.”

SafireEOS continuously interprets electrical, thermal and operational signals to identify risk, diagnose inefficiencies and support mission-critical decision-making. By embedding AI into the energy control loop, SafireEOS delivers real-time, interoperable energy intelligence across heterogeneous fleets, creating a unified energy view and enabling coordinated action even in denied, degraded or disconnected environments.

Advertisement

SafireAI is led by Justin Holbrook, a former Palantir executive with experience across business, government and academia, bringing deep expertise in AI, defense and large-scale technology transformation.

Holbrook added, “The rapid scaling of enterprise electrified fleets has made predictive visibility and active management of energy footprint mission-critical. Right now, it’s a painful, manual process. SafireEOS solves that problem by creating a single energy intelligence layer across the enterprise so that teams have the insights they need to make real-time, data-driven energy decisions.”

Information for this article was sourced from Safire Group.