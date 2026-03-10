Machina Labs Funding: $124M Series C to Build the Factory of the Future

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Machina Labs, a Los Angeles-based advanced manufacturing company using artificial intelligence and robotics, closed its Series C financing round at $124 million in time with the development of its first large-scale Intelligent Factory. The funding marks a critical inflection point as the company scales from breakthrough manufacturing technology to deploying software-defined production.

“The world’s most advanced designs are being held back by 20th-century factories,” said Edward Mehr, chief executive and co-founder of Machina Labs, in a statement. “This round allows us to scale manufacturing infrastructure that moves at the speed of software. We’re not just making parts, we’re reprogramming the factory itself to serve defense, aerospace and automotive customers who can’t afford to wait.”

A large portion of the capital will be used to launch the 200,000-square-foot Intelligent Factory in the U.S., allowing for the manufacturing of a wide range of complex metal structures without notable retooling or reconfiguration. The production-ready facility would enable customers to move from digital design to production in the same facility, compressing timelines from months to days.

Among the companies that invested in the round include Woven Capital, Toyota’s growth-stage venture arm, Balerion Space Ventures, Strategic Development Fund and Lockheed Martin Ventures. Latham & Watkins LLP represented Balerion Space Ventures in the transaction.

“We believe Machina Labs’ AI-driven manufacturing approach will play a key role in shaping the future of aerospace production,” said Chris Moran, vice president and general manager at Lockheed Martin Ventures, in a statement. “The launch of their new factory marks a major step forward, demonstrating how intelligent, robotic production can bring greater speed, precision and scalability to the industry.”

Founded in 2019, Machina Labs has served customers across the U.S. Department of War, defense primes and mobility leaders, building and operating intelligent factories that are capable of rapidly forming and assembling aerospace- and defense-grade metal structures directly from digital design. Its flagship platform, RoboCraftsman, combines advanced robotics, machine learning and proprietary RoboForming technology to deliver software-defined manufacturing at production scale.

Information for this article was sourced from Machina Labs.