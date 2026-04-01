Seasats Raises $20M Series A to Scale Autonomous Surface Vessel Production

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San Diego-based defense technology company Seasats announced the close of a $20 million Series A financing round to scale production of its autonomous surface vessels. The round was led by Konvoy Ventures, with participation from Shield Capital, DNS Capital, Techstars, Tanis Venture Management, Crumpton Ventures and Dorado Group.

The company specializes in building long-endurance autonomous surface vessels for defense, commercial and scientific missions. Funds from the round will support expansion of facilities, product lines and team growth amid growing demand for low-cost, scalable maritime autonomy, the company said in a statement.

“Robotics typically deliver value by automating tasks across one or more of the three D’s: dirty, dull and dangerous,” said Mike Flanigan, chief executive and co-founder of Seasats, in a statement. “We’ve focused on attacking the ‘dull’ problem, making vessels that can reliably operate for weeks or months, just like Navy and utility ships do. That approach has won tremendous support from users and investors, and this funding underscores that.”

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Seasats was founded in 2020 by Mike Flanigan, Dan Flanigan, Dylan Rodriguez and Max Kramers. To date, the company has raised more than $40 million in funding and has recently been awarded over $100 million in U.S. government contracts.

In the past year, Seasats secured U.S. Marine Corps and U.S. Navy contracts. The company was also selected for the Department of Defense’s Accelerate the Procurement and Fielding of Innovative Technologies (APFIT) program, which funds innovative capabilities that have completed development and are ready to scale.

“Seasats has delivered what much of the market continues to promise: operationally proven autonomous surface vehicles that can deploy and meet the mission,” said Jason Chapman, co-founder and managing partner at Konvoy Ventures, in a statement. “Combined with growing adoption across military, commercial and international partners, Seasats is uniquely positioned to deliver the next phase of maritime autonomy.”

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Information for this article was sourced from Seasats.