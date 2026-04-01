Backed by $59M in Total Funding, Swarm Aero Accelerates Large UAV Production

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Swarm Aero, a developer of large uncrewed aerial vehicle (UAV) swarms, announced a $35 million Series A financing round led by Two Sigma Ventures and Silent Ventures with participation from Swarm seed investors Khosla Ventures, Scribble Ventures, Friends & Family Capital, Construct Capital, Coatue, Founders Fund, Alumni Ventures and MaC Venture Capital.

The funding news follows the company’s recent opening of an advanced manufacturing facility in Fayetteville, AR, at Drake Field. Swarm, headquartered in Oxnard, is using its total capital raised of $59 million to accelerate the development and deployment of the company’s large UAV and the swarm software that enables drones to be controlled at scale.

“Aircraft are the plurality of defense purchases, and large UAVs are the future of air power. When paired with our command and control software, Swarm’s large UAVs can achieve major combat objectives by cooperating with superhuman dexterity while being several times cheaper than traditional aircraft,” said Danny Goodman, chief executive and co-founder of Swarm Aero, in a statement. “This new round of funding will allow us to significantly grow our team and bring the largest swarming aircraft ever built to market.”

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Historically, manned combat aircraft were optimized for survivability in part to ensure pilots were as protected as possible. That prioritization, coupled with rapidly emerging technological threats, drove compounding costs. The advent of drone warfare opens up the opportunity to reverse this trend and manufacture the required vehicles at the highest rate since World War II.

Swarm’s large, multimission aircraft introduces a new category of aircraft that includes both sense and strike capabilities and is designed to take off in relative safety and cross long distances. Swarm has developed and pioneered an approach to produce carbon composites at a high rate for unprecedented airframe throughput.

“Swarm is redefining American air power through mass-produced aircraft and coordinated air capabilities aligned with the U.S. military’s shift toward deterrence through scale and adaptability. It is a mission grounded in protecting the nation and the people who defend it, and from our first meeting, we believed that no other team had the technical depth, government experience and mission focus required to take this on,” said Colin Beirne, Partner, Two Sigma Ventures.

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Founded in 2022, Swarm is led by a team that has designed and built over 30 novel aircraft, deployed software with a combined 4.6 billion active users worldwide, served in special ops and TOPGUN, closed billions of dollars in defense deals, led materials and processes for the highest production rate general aircraft of the century, broken four of seven Absolute Aviation records recognized by the FAI and served as part of the Collier trophy and X-Prize winning SpaceShipOne team. In addition to the investors listed above, additional seed and pre-seed participants include Champion Hill Ventures, Firebolt Ventures, Humba Ventures, Quiet Capital, Xander Oltmann, Sargeant Solutions, LLC (Maj. Gen. Stephen T. Sargeant, USAF (Ret.), CEO) and Saturn Ventures.

Information for this article was sourced from Swarm Aero.