Smack Technologies Secures $32M to Launch Frontier National Security AI Lab

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Smack Technologies, an El Segundo-based startup focused on national security, secured $32 million in funding through Series A to deliver Decision Dominance to the U.S. Department of War, its allies and partners. Geodesic Capital and Costanoa Ventures led the Series A round, with participation from Point72 Ventures, Felicis, First In, Scribble Ventures, Bloomberg Beta, Washington Harbour Partners, Palumni VC, Fulcrum Venture Group, Anomaly Fund and Fortitude Ventures. Its initial seed round was led by Point72 Ventures.

Smack was co-founded by Andrew Markoff and Clint Alanis, two MARSOC veterans with more than twenty years of combined combat experience. Smack has already secured contracts with multiple branches of the U.S. armed forces, including the Joint Fires Network and the Marine Corps Warfighting Lab. With this new funding, the company will rapidly expand its technical leadership and scale up research and development of its product suites, models and applications to serve all branches of the military.

“In the short term, Decision Dominance will be the deciding factor in preventing WWIII because it’s the only achievable goal before 2027,” said Smack chief executive and co-founder Andrew Markoff, in a statement. “Not enough has changed in how we run our decision-making processes in over a decade. In the age of AI and autonomous systems, that’s a significant problem. Solving it will require combining multiple extremely complex technologies to develop reasoning models rooted in physics that can make complex time-space calculations with precious resources in seconds. That’s what we’re building.”

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The company’s dual product suites, Omega and Alpha, are designed to fundamentally break down decision-making silos within the DoW, enabling campaign-informed planning in seconds across all time horizons: one to six months in the future, one to four days in the future, and right now.

“Andrew and his team are applying their experience to one of the most critical challenges in national security today: achieving true decision advantage. Smack brings together a deep understanding of sensors and complex systems, physics-based modeling and advanced reinforcement learning to enable planning, adaptation and real-time decision-making under pressure, meaningfully changing how critical decisions get made when it matters most,” said Greg Sands, founder and managing partner at Costanoa Ventures.

Information for this article was sourced from Smack Technologies.