Building the ISS Successor: Vast Raises $500M for Haven Commercial Space Stations

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Vast, the Long Beach company developing next-generation space stations, raised $500 million in new funding to advance its mission of enabling humanity to live and work in space long-term. Vast’s strategic roadmap includes low-Earth orbit space stations, future habitats for the moon and Mars and crewed systems that will expand the commercial space economy while strengthening partnerships and capabilities in support of national defense objectives.

“This investment underscores the market’s strong conviction in both our strategy and our engineering,” said Max Haot, chief executive of Vast, in a statement. “The low-Earth orbit economy is at a pivotal inflection point, poised for rapid growth. Vast’s Haven stations are engineered to deliver safe, cost-effective access to microgravity research and in-space manufacturing, empowering government and commercial partners to unlock the full commercial promise of this next era for space.”

The financing round was led by Balerion Space Ventures with participation from IQT, Qatar Investment Authority (QIA), Mitsui & Co., Ltd, MUFG, Nikon Corporation (Nikon), Stellar Ventures, Space Capital and Earthrise Ventures. Jed McCaleb, founder and first investor, also participated in the round. As part of the transaction, Balerion Advisor A.C. Charania, former Chief Technologist for NASA, will join the Vast board.

Advertisement

“Vast is the only operational commercial space station company to have designed, built and flown its own spacecraft, Haven Demo, which successfully completed its mission last month. The mission reduced technical risk by testing a myriad of technologies that will be used on Haven-1,” shared Charania of Balerion, in a statement.

The company is working to launch Haven-1 in 2027. Funded privately to date, Vast has rapidly established itself as a leader in space hardware design, manufacturing, testing and operations since its founding in 2021. Recent engineering achievements include flying, operating and deorbiting Haven Demo, an in-orbit testbed to prove out space station technologies and the current integration of Haven-1, scheduled to be the world’s first commercial space station.

“Vast was founded with a long-term vision of billions of people living and thriving in space. Achieving a goal of this magnitude requires deliberate stepping stones, and our strategy of building, testing and iterating with real hardware is delivering results,” added Jed McCaleb, Vast founder and entrepreneur, in a statement. “It is exciting to welcome additional investors who recognize Vast’s long-term potential and share our belief in making this vision a reality.”

Advertisement

To date, more than $1 billion has been invested in Vast’s space stations technologies and facilities as the International Space Station plans to shutter in 2030. The latest financing includes $300 million in Series A equity and $200 million in debt to support the continued development of Vast’s Haven space stations. The funds will be used to expand facilities, grow the team and advance the company’s proposed successor to the ISS, Haven-2, designed to ensure continuous human presence in low-Earth orbit for the United States and its allies.

Information for this article was sourced from Vast Space.