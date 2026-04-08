Fortastra expands leadership team to accelerate space systems development

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Industry veterans from Relativity Space, Hermeus, Astrion and Divergent join to elevate engineering, product and organizational growth

Torrance-headquartered Fortastra Corporation, a developer of advanced space systems supporting national security and commercial missions, has announced the appointment of Josh Jetter, Sahil Desai and Arnold Nowinski to its leadership team. These new hires strengthen Fortastra’s engineering, product and organizational capabilities as the company continues scaling to support modern space infrastructure operations.

Josh Jetter

Jetter will take on the role of chief technology officer at Fortastra, where he will spearhead the company’s engineering organization across design, manufacturing, integration and operations. Jetter brings top-level experience building advanced aerospace systems across both startup and traditional ecosystems. Previously, he served as senior director of avionics engineering and manufacturing at Relativity Space and as director of engineering at Impossible Aerospace. At Fortastra, Jetter will work closely with customers to align product roadmaps with evolving technical requirements and mission needs.

Sahil Desai

Desai joins Fortastra as vice president of product, where he will head up product strategy and growth to ensure Fortastra’s technology delivers mission-ready capabilities for defense and commercial partners. Desai started his career as an Intelligence Community officer supporting national security initiatives. He later served as director of programs at Hermeus Corporation, teaming up with Fortastra CEO Mike Smayda, where he established the company’s program management function and helped secure key hypersonics contracts.

Arnold Nowinski

Nowinski joins Fortastra as vice president of people, bringing more than 25 years of experience supporting commercial, civil and Department of Defense programs. He most recently served as vice president and general manager of the Space Launch and Sciences business unit at Astrion, where he staffed and led a team of more than 250 engineers and scientists across multiple NASA and U.S. Space Force programs. He also spent time developing the flight safety system for Falcon 1 at SpaceX.

“Fortastra is building technology that will define the next era of space operations, and achieving that vision demands leaders from across disciplines and industries,” said Mike Smayda, CEO of Fortastra. “Josh, Sahil, and Arnold bring world-class experience spanning engineering, product strategy and organizational leadership from some of the most demanding and innovative sectors. This diversity of expertise provides a unique advantage as we continue developing mission-critical systems for our government and commercial partners.”

Fortastra recently raised over $8 million in seed financing, led by Upfront Ventures, with participation from Generational Partners, Wave Function Ventures, Bloomberg Beta and Forward Deployed VC.

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Information for this article was sourced from Fortastra.