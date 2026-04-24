Avem Partners Acquires PAMCO to Expand Aerospace Manufacturing Platform

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Avem Partners, a private equity firm focused on lower middle market aerospace and defense businesses, has announced the completion of its acquisition of Precision Aircraft Machining Company, Inc. (PAMCO).

True West Capital Partners, alongside several prominent family offices and other high-net-worth individuals, provided capital in support of this acquisition, which included significant investment from Avem principals and several aerospace industry executives.

The acquisition further advances Avem’s strategy to build a scaled aerospace and defense platform through investments in highly engineered, precision-manufacturing businesses with strong technical capabilities, long-standing customer relationships and mission-critical applications.

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Founded in 1980 and based in Sun Valley, PAMCO is a leading manufacturer of “source-controlled” fluid conveyance fittings, serving the aerospace defense and space industries. The company has developed a strong reputation over more than four decades as a reliable supplier of tight-tolerance, highly engineered components.

Under Avem’s ownership, PAMCO will benefit from Avem’s operational expertise, industry experience and long-term investment approach. Avem intends to support the company in expanding production capabilities, enhancing operational efficiency and pursuing organic/inorganic growth opportunities within the aerospace and defense sector.

“We are excited to welcome PAMCO to the Avem platform,” said Mike Fourticq of Avem Partners. “PAMCO is a strong addition to our aerospace and defense manufacturing platform, with deep technical capabilities, a long history of quality performance and a highly skilled team. We look forward to partnering with management to invest in the business and support its continued growth.”

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“Joining the Avem platform represents an exciting next chapter for PAMCO,” said Kim Pisano, president of PAMCO. “For more than 40 years, PAMCO has been committed to delivering precision-machined components for critical aerospace, defense and space applications. The partnership with Avem will allow us to build on our strong foundation and continue to expand our capabilities and customer support.”

Information for this article was sourced from Avem Partners.