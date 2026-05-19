Advertisement
Aerospace, Defense and Space Tech

Inaugural Aerospace & Defense Summit Focuses on Securing the ‘Orbital Frontier’

Nantstudios aerospace seminar
(Alan LaGuardia)
Alan LaGuardia
By Alan LaGuardia
Senior Content Strategist Contact
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

On May 15, 2026, the architects of tomorrow’s global security and commercial frontiers converged on El Segundo for the Aerospace & Defense Summit. Co-hosted by LA Times Studios and Arizona State University (ASU), the exclusive event took place within the cutting-edge, LED-wrapped virtual production walls of NantStudios—a venue chosen specifically to give attendees a visually stunning environment to map out complex orbital mechanics and defense architectures.

From the fascinating exhibits of platinum sponsors Cambium, Millennium Space Systems and Varda Space Industries and partner ASU, which ranged from reentry vehicles to moon rocks, to the conversations held over lunch or cocktail hour, the underlying thesis of the summit was clear: space is no longer just a theater for distant scientific exploration; it has evolved into the central nervous system of the modern economy.

Today, global supply chains, financial networks and national military grids are dependent on orbital infrastructure, making space preeminence an existential imperative for economic survival.

Advertisement

Kevin Coggins of NASA’s SCaN delivers the keynote address.

The day kicked off with an examination of infrastructure and leadership, highlighted by NASA’s Kevin Coggins outlining critical improvements to space communications and a pre-recorded address from Senator Mark Kelly. The focus quickly shifted to the economic realities of the industry. Industry leaders discussed the multi-trillion-dollar commercial space economy, exploring how innovators can navigate complex financial ecosystems to scale high-risk R&D into real-world deployments. Panels also tackled the tightrope walk of aligning rapid, private-sector commercial innovation with strict U.S. national security goals to maintain global dominance.

panel at the aerospace and defense summit
(Alan LaGuardia)
Advertisement

In the afternoon, local leadership – including El Segundo Mayor Chris Pimentel – joined technical experts to debate how to accelerate advanced materials from the lab straight to the launchpad. This was followed by a headline dialogue between ASU president Dr. Michael Crow and founder and executive chairman of ImmunityBio Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong on the core imperatives of innovation.

The summit closed with a forward-looking look at human capital, emphasizing that the multi-trillion-dollar space economy will stall without a robust, highly skilled workforce. By bringing together the minds from higher education, government defense, and commercial tech, the summit provided a definitive roadmap for those looking to lead the next decade of orbital architecture rather than simply react to it.

Read our full coverage of the event in June’s upcoming Business by LA Times Studios magazine.

More Business Updates

Aerospace, Defense and Space TechAI & TechBusiness by LA Times StudiosAerospace & Defense SummitAI & TECHNOLOGY

Business by LA Times Studios

Learn about opportunities for reaching business leaders across Southern California through leadership awards, forums, magazines and panels.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

Alan LaGuardia

Alan LaGuardia is a senior content strategist at LA Times Studios, overseeing the content and direction of the Business by LA Times Studios sections and the Travel by LA Times Studios section.

More from Business

AIM Sports Group Names Joseph Jablonski Executive Vice President, Volleyball Properties

Sports Business

AIM Sports Group Appoints Joseph Jablonski as EVP to Lead Volleyball Portfolio

The night time exterior of Area15

Entertainment Business

AREA15 Names Six Flags Magic Mountain Veteran Bonnie Weber as President

Ben & Jerry's at Universal CityWalk in Studio City.

Law

Daily Journal: The Ben & Jerry’s and Unilever Governance Fallout and Lessons for M&A Lawyers

Wilmington, DE at night. The state is moving aggressively to defend its position against rising competition.

Law

Daily Journal: Delaware Fights to Keep its Corporate Crown Amid the Rising ‘DExit’ Trend

60 Years of Opening Doors: The University of West Los Angeles Celebrates a Landmark Anniversary

Law

Paid Program

60 Years of Opening Doors: The University of West Los Angeles Celebrates a Landmark Anniversary

Businessman Using Laptop with AI Law Technology Interface and Justice Scales on Dark Background

Law

Law Schools Implement AI to Focus on Ethics and Technology

Rethinking TikTok

Goods & Retail

Rethinking TikTok

Finance, insurance and senior couple with documents, planning tax and home budget with a laptop.

Human Resources

Fears Over Retirement Healthcare Costs Are Rising – And Many Americans Aren’t Planning for Them

FIFA World Cup trophy with SoFi Stadium in background

Sports Business

Can World Cup Dreams Overcome Global Reality?

V. James DeSimone, the lawyer standing at the center of some of Southern California’s most urgent civil rights fights

Law

Paid Program

The Lawyer Standing at the Center of Some of Southern California’s Most Urgent Civil Rights Fights

Modern domestic robot in a luxurious living room interior at night, concept of futuristic smart home technology

AI & Tech

Unexpected AI: Physical Ai Device Shipments to Reach 145 Million Units by 2035

Vast Majority of Accounting Teams Are Adopting AI Tools

Banking & Finance

Vast Majority of Accounting Teams Are Adopting AI Tools

The Latest Deals

Advertisement