Inaugural Aerospace & Defense Summit Focuses on Securing the ‘Orbital Frontier’

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On May 15, 2026, the architects of tomorrow’s global security and commercial frontiers converged on El Segundo for the Aerospace & Defense Summit. Co-hosted by LA Times Studios and Arizona State University (ASU) , the exclusive event took place within the cutting-edge, LED-wrapped virtual production walls of NantStudios—a venue chosen specifically to give attendees a visually stunning environment to map out complex orbital mechanics and defense architectures.

From the fascinating exhibits of platinum sponsors Cambium , Millennium Space Systems and Varda Space Industries and partner ASU, which ranged from reentry vehicles to moon rocks, to the conversations held over lunch or cocktail hour, the underlying thesis of the summit was clear: space is no longer just a theater for distant scientific exploration; it has evolved into the central nervous system of the modern economy.

Today, global supply chains, financial networks and national military grids are dependent on orbital infrastructure, making space preeminence an existential imperative for economic survival.

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× Kevin Coggins of NASA’s SCaN delivers the keynote address.

The day kicked off with an examination of infrastructure and leadership, highlighted by NASA’s Kevin Coggins outlining critical improvements to space communications and a pre-recorded address from Senator Mark Kelly . The focus quickly shifted to the economic realities of the industry. Industry leaders discussed the multi-trillion-dollar commercial space economy , exploring how innovators can navigate complex financial ecosystems to scale high-risk R&D into real-world deployments. Panels also tackled the tightrope walk of aligning rapid, private-sector commercial innovation with strict U.S. national security goals to maintain global dominance.

(Alan LaGuardia)

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In the afternoon, local leadership – including El Segundo Mayor Chris Pimentel – joined technical experts to debate how to accelerate advanced materials from the lab straight to the launchpad. This was followed by a headline dialogue between ASU president Dr. Michael Crow and founder and executive chairman of ImmunityBio Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong on the core imperatives of innovation.

The summit closed with a forward-looking look at human capital, emphasizing that the multi-trillion-dollar space economy will stall without a robust, highly skilled workforce. By bringing together the minds from higher education, government defense, and commercial tech, the summit provided a definitive roadmap for those looking to lead the next decade of orbital architecture rather than simply react to it.

Read our full coverage of the event in June’s upcoming Business by LA Times Studios magazine.