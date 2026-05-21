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Aerospace, Defense and Space Tech

Fast Track to the Skies: How the New Hybron Seed Funding Propels Aerospace AI Infrastructure

By David NusbaumContributor 
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El Segundo-based Hybron Technologies has raised $25 million in an oversubscribed seed funding round to accelerate the development of its AI infrastructure platform. The funding will be used to expand its engineering team, enhance product capabilities and scale deployment across industries adopting artificial intelligence.

“Modern aerospace and defense systems are still built around manufacturing processes that haven’t fundamentally changed in decades,” said Brennan Lieu, co-founder and chief executive of Hybron Technologies, in a statement. “Our goal is to make advanced composites manufacturable at industrial scale so critical systems can be built faster, lighter and more efficiently.”

Hybron produces carbon fiber products at up to 100x the speed and a fraction of the cost of traditional composites manufacturing by replacing a legacy process that takes hours to days with an innovative solution that takes just minutes. In practice, Hybron has produced the world’s first composite compressor blades to successfully operate at full power in a fighter jet engine.

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The seed round was led by Marque Ventures and drew participation from a mix of venture capital firms and strategic investors, such as First In, DTX Ventures, Veteran Ventures Capital, Ultratech, Bravo Victor Venture Capital, Gaingels, ZEA, American Center for Manufacturing Innovation and notable angel investors like Matt Ocko.

Established in 2022 as BladeX Technologies by co-founders Lieu and Aaron Guo before it rebranded to Hybron Technologies, the company offers composite blades as an alternative to metal blades, providing a lightweight solution that could potentially improve efficiency in various industries, enabling clients to explore the benefits of lighter-weight materials in their applications.

Information for this article was sourced from Hybron.

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David Nusbaum

David Nusbaum is a contributing reporter and research consultant to LA Times Studios. He covers all sectors of business in Southern California focused on local companies, commercial real estate deals and M&A transactions. In addition, he compiles lists of the top banks, law firms, accounting firms and commercial real estate companies. His work has appeared in business publications nationwide including the Los Angeles Business Journal, Crain’s New York, Crain’s Cleveland, the Commercial Observer, and others.

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