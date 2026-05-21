U.S. Army Secures $15.3M Quantum-Systems Vector AI Contract for Tactical Edge Domination

Deployable by a single operator in minutes, Vector AI delivers AI-enabled reconnaissance, surveillance, and targeting to maneuver forces in dynamic operational environments.

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The United States Army has selected Quantum-Systems Inc.’s Vector AI small uncrewed aircraft system to provide advanced aerial intelligence capabilities to brigade combat teams. The move is part of its modernization strategy and continued investment in next-generation drone technology.

“Today’s battlefield demands unmanned systems that are adaptable, resilient and proven in real-world operations,” said Dave Sharpin, chief executive of Quantum-Systems Inc., in a statement.

According to Sharpin, the Vector AI platform has logged more than 20,000 operational flight hours in Ukraine throughout 2025 alone. Its modular architecture and open integration approach aligns directly with the Army’s push toward interoperable, rapidly evolving capabilities.

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The platform is designed to deliver real-time data to ground units, improving decision-making and operational efficiency. The systems can be deployed quickly and require minimal logistical support, a key advantage in field operations. It also incorporates anti-jamming features and a multi-layered GPS denied navigation stack to support visual navigation and precision targeting functionalities that work completely independently from GPS.

Under a contract valued at $15.3 million, Vector AI will complement the Army’s suite of company-level unmanned platforms while also helping shape future capabilities in this emerging operational space.

Quantum-Systems Inc. is the U.S. subsidiary of Quantum-Systems GmbH, which was founded in 2015 by Florian Seibel along with Dr. Michael Kriegel, Tobias Kloss and Armin Busse. The company develops integrated hardware, software and AI systems that deliver operational data in real time and enable informed decision-making across multiple domains.

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Its Vector AI was selected following a competitive evaluation process that assessed aircraft performance, payload integration and interoperability with emerging Army software architectures. The program reflects the Army’s push to rapidly field operationally proven, commercially available systems that can evolve alongside future requirements while delivering immediate operational capability to forces at the tactical edge.

Information for this article was sourced from Quantum-Systems Inc.

