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Aerospace, Defense and Space Tech

Scaling National Security: GALT Aerospace Partners with Godspeed Capital to Accelerate Defense Tech

By David NusbaumContributor 
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GALT Aerospace, a defense innovator delivering warfighter-centric command, control and communications solutions for airborne systems, has received a strategic investment from Godspeed Capital Management LP, a lower-middle-market private equity firm that specializes in investing in companies serving government and defense industries.

The investment is expected to support GALT Aerospace’s efforts to scale its operations, enhance its technology offerings and pursue new opportunities within government and commercial markets.

“GALT is uniquely positioned to capitalize on the accelerating demand for advanced technologies and continue to drive innovation for the warfighter,” said Mike Roualet, a principal at Godspeed, in a statement. “With the company’s significant expertise supporting mission-critical defense programs and strong technical background, establishing this new platform helps continue to create mission impact at scale.”

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GALT marks Godspeed’s thirteenth platform investment since the firm’s inception in 2021. The company marks the fifth platform in Godspeed’s portfolio focused on mission-critical initiatives across the U.S. defense and intelligence communities.

Godspeed will partner closely with GALT to further establish it as a defense technology firm adept at delivering resilient and interoperable solutions to enhance the combat effectiveness of our warfighters. This includes scaling GALT’s presence nationwide, while continuing to invest in revolutionizing technologies to support imperative national security initiatives.

Founded in 2015, San Diego-based GALT Aerospace is a non-traditional defense contractor focused on technologies and advancing the movement of warfighting information across multiple domains. It delivers agile, mission-focused solutions that support U.S. government and military customers.

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Washington-based Godspeed Capital Management, founded in 2020, is a private equity firm that seeks to invest in defense and government services, solutions and technology. It has significant support to complete larger transactions through strategic co-invest relationships.

Information for this article was sourced from GALT Aerospace.

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David Nusbaum

David Nusbaum is a contributing reporter and research consultant to LA Times Studios. He covers all sectors of business in Southern California focused on local companies, commercial real estate deals and M&A transactions. In addition, he compiles lists of the top banks, law firms, accounting firms and commercial real estate companies. His work has appeared in business publications nationwide including the Los Angeles Business Journal, Crain’s New York, Crain’s Cleveland, the Commercial Observer, and others.

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