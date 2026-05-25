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Aerospace, Defense and Space Tech

iBase-t Secures Strategic Investment from TA to Fuel AI Manufacturing

By David NusbaumContributor 
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Digital manufacturing and maintenance software provider iBase-t has announced a strategic growth investment from global private equity firm TA Associates to accelerate expansion and innovation in aerospace and defense. The investment will support its continued product innovation and global expansion.

“This partnership with TA marks an important milestone for iBase-t,” said Naveen Poonian, chief executive of Lake Forest-based iBase-t, in a statement. “We will accelerate innovation, significantly expand our AI capabilities and further embed intelligent automation across workflows to help customers meet the next generation of digital manufacturing and compliance requirements.”

Aerospace and defense manufacturing has grown even more complex as companies scale production and modernize operations. In response, iBase-t introduced Solumina earlier this year, embedding advanced analytics and AI-driven insights directly into manufacturing and sustainment workflows to help customers operationalize MBE at scale. The platform delivers contextual, traceable insights designed specifically for regulated aerospace and defense environments, enhancing decision-making while securely driving continuous performance optimization.

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Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed, but Centerview Partners LLC served as exclusive financial advisor to iBase-t, and Fenwick & West LLP served as legal counsel to iBase-t. Lazard served as exclusive financial advisor to TA, and Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP served as legal advisor to TA.

Founded in 1986, iBase-t provides software platforms that help manufacturers streamline production processes, improve quality and optimize lifecycle management. Its solutions are widely used by leading aerospace and defense organizations to manage complex manufacturing environments and regulatory requirements.

TA, which was established in 1968 in Boston, is a global private equity firm focused on scaling growth in profitable companies. Since its founding, TA has invested in more than 560 companies across its core sectors, including technology, business services, financial services and healthcare.

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Information for this article was sourced from iBase-t.

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David Nusbaum

David Nusbaum is a contributing reporter and research consultant to LA Times Studios. He covers all sectors of business in Southern California focused on local companies, commercial real estate deals and M&A transactions. In addition, he compiles lists of the top banks, law firms, accounting firms and commercial real estate companies. His work has appeared in business publications nationwide including the Los Angeles Business Journal, Crain’s New York, Crain’s Cleveland, the Commercial Observer, and others.

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