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Aerospace, Defense and Space Tech

Red Cat Acquires Apium to Advance Autonomous Drone Swarming for Defense

By David NusbaumContributor 
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Red Cat Holdings, Inc., a U.S.-based provider of advanced all-domain drone and robotic solutions for defense and national security, has acquired Apium Swarm Robotics, a developer of distributed control systems for autonomous swarming drones and uncrewed surface vessels. The acquisition deepens Red Cat’s capabilities in swarming autonomy as the U.S. accelerates investment in small drone innovation.

“Autonomous drone swarming is becoming an imperative for strategic advantage and mission success on the modern battlefield,” said Jeff Thompson, chief executive of Red Cat, in a statement. “Near-peer adversaries are moving quickly to develop systems that can operate in coordinated, decentralized ways, and Apium’s proven, scalable swarm technology will help Red Cat remain at the forefront of this rapidly evolving space.”

Apium will operate as an independent Red Cat company, continuing to develop and scale its multi-agent autonomy architecture for integration across Red Cat’s family of systems. By embedding Apium’s autonomy layer, Red Cat will enable swarming behavior that enhances coordination, survivability and operational flexibility in future conflicts.

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Apium’s distributed autonomy stack allows multiple robotic platforms to dynamically coordinate, adapt to mission changes and complete objectives without continuous operator input. This decentralized control approach enables greater resilience, lower operator burden and more effective performance in complex scenarios, including GPS- and comms-denied operations.

Red Cat and Apium first partnered in 2025 through Red Cat’s futures initiative, a program focused on fast-tracking the deployment of multi-domain autonomous systems through integrations with industry-leading software and hardware companies. Apium successfully demonstrated autonomous multi-agent missions using Red Cat’s drones at the Army’s 2025 ACM-UAS industry day and Red Cat’s innovation day in February 2026.

Red Cat is a drone technology company specializing in unmanned aerial systems that was originally founded in 1984 as Oravest International, Inc. before it was renamed to TimefireVR in 2016 and Red Cat Holdings in 2019.

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Apium Swarm Robotics, founded in 2016, builds distributed autonomy for unmanned systems. The company equips drones and robotic platforms with real-time swarming capabilities, enabling decentralized decision-making, mission adaptability and collaborative behavior at scale.

Information for this article was sourced from Red Cat.

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David Nusbaum

David Nusbaum is a contributing reporter and research consultant to LA Times Studios. He covers all sectors of business in Southern California focused on local companies, commercial real estate deals and M&A transactions. In addition, he compiles lists of the top banks, law firms, accounting firms and commercial real estate companies. His work has appeared in business publications nationwide including the Los Angeles Business Journal, Crain’s New York, Crain’s Cleveland, the Commercial Observer, and others.

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