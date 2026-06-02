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Aerospace, Defense and Space Tech

Turion Space Raises $75M Series B to Accelerate U.S. Space Superiority

By David NusbaumContributor 
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Irvine-based Turion Space, a space infrastructure company, raised a $75 million Series B financing round led by Washington Harbour Partners. The funding follows its first two missions that have delivered more than 40,000 images to date.

The round includes participation from existing investors, including Aurelia Foundry, Forward Deployed VC and FoundersX. Turion also added new capital partners, including Center15 Capital, Magnetar, HOF Capital and Industrious Ventures.

“This capital accelerates the fleet, expands reconnaissance coverage for space domain awareness and scales Starfire from constellation command to theater-scale operations,” said Ryan Westerdahl, co-founder and chief executive of Turion, in a statement. “We’re building a dependable, sovereign-grade infrastructure layer that strengthens deterrence today and lays the groundwork for responsible in-space resource utilization tomorrow, securing enduring space superiority for U.S. and allies.”

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The funding will enable increased manufacturing throughput and supply-chain depth to take spacecraft production capacity from eight vehicles per year to a target of 40, increasing annual production capacity five-fold. Fleet proliferation will increase continuous observation and frequency of non-earth imaging to identify, track and characterize orbital objects.

Founded in 2021 by veterans from SpaceX, Lockheed Martin Skunk Works, Boeing Phantom Works and joined by executives from Palantir, Turion has established itself as a foundational company for U.S. space superiority. It employs about 200 people and is the first NOAA-licensed commercial provider of resolved non-earth imaging in the United States. It has been awarded 28 U.S. government contracts and is advancing multiple efforts spanning NASA, the U.S. Space Force, Space Development Agency and the National Reconnaissance Office.

“The U.S. cannot secure what it cannot see. Our visibility in orbit remains constrained by legacy systems,” said Mina Faltas, founder and chief investment officer of Washington Harbour Partners. “They’re building the operational backbone for space domain awareness. We’re proud to double down on our investment in Turion and lead this round.”

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Information for this article was sourced from Turion Space.

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David Nusbaum

David Nusbaum is a contributing reporter and research consultant to LA Times Studios. He covers all sectors of business in Southern California focused on local companies, commercial real estate deals and M&A transactions. In addition, he compiles lists of the top banks, law firms, accounting firms and commercial real estate companies. His work has appeared in business publications nationwide including the Los Angeles Business Journal, Crain’s New York, Crain’s Cleveland, the Commercial Observer, and others.

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