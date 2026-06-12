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Aerospace, Defense and Space Tech

Radiant’s Kaleidos Nuclear Microreactor to Power U.S. Air Force Bases

By David NusbaumContributor 
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El Segundo-based Radiant, a company focused on developing a modular nuclear reactor, was selected by the Department of the Air Force, in conjunction with the Defense Innovation Unit, to develop and operate a nuclear microreactor proposed for Buckley Space Force Base in Aurora, Colorado, in fulfillment of the Advanced Nuclear Power for Installations initiative. Radiant’s Kaleidos reactors aims to be America’s first commercially developed microreactor to support a military facility, ushering in the nation’s renewed commitment to nuclear power. The first Kaleidos reactors will be delivered by 2028.

“Together with our incredible government partners, Radiant is making the nuclear renaissance a reality,” said Mike Starrett, chief revenue officer at Radiant, in a statement.

Radiant’s Kaleidos microreactor will provide sustained, uninterrupted energy to support critical infrastructure for the Department of the Air Force. It is designed to produce 1 megawatt of power. The ANPI program seeks to have at least one advanced nuclear reactor operating on at least one DAF installation by 2030 or sooner. Next steps include siting and environmental analyses as part of the National Environmental Policy Act process.

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“The future of air and space dominance is powered by resilient energy,” said Honorable Michael Borders, Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Energy, Installations, and Environment, in a statement. “By integrating advanced nuclear technology, we are guaranteeing that our most critical national security missions will never be held at risk by a power outage. This is a pivotal moment for the Department of the Air Force.”

“This places Buckley Space Force Base at the forefront of the Department’s next-generation energy technology initiative,” said Col. Eamon Murray, Space Base Delta 2 commander, Buckley Space Force Base, CO. “A secure and reliable power source will enable Buckley’s warfighters from all six services and allied nations to support the Joint Force in all situations, and we are proud to lead the charge to advance our warfighters’ technological superiority. The success of this endeavor depends on strong community trust we’ve built through proactive engagement and communication, and we’re excited to continue that engagement and transparency throughout this process.”

Founded in 2020, Radiant plans to test its first reactor this summer at Idaho National Laboratory’s new DOME facility, with initial customer deployments beginning in 2028. The company also announced that Tori Shivanandan has been named president of the company. She previously served as chief operating officer.

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Information for this story was provided by Radiant.

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David Nusbaum

David Nusbaum is a contributing reporter and research consultant to LA Times Studios. He covers all sectors of business in Southern California focused on local companies, commercial real estate deals and M&A transactions. In addition, he compiles lists of the top banks, law firms, accounting firms and commercial real estate companies. His work has appeared in business publications nationwide including the Los Angeles Business Journal, Crain’s New York, Crain’s Cleveland, the Commercial Observer, and others.

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