Picogrid Secures $45M Series A Led by Bessemer to Revolutionize Defense Tech

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Picogrid, an El Segundo-based defense technology company, closed a $45 million Series A round led by Bessemer Venture Partners. Washington Harbour and GSBackers joined the round, alongside existing investors Initialized Capital, Starburst Ventures, Credo Ventures, Giant Step Capital, Alumni Ventures and industry angels.

The funding will expand Picogrid’s product family, extend its integration capabilities into new operational domains and scale deployments with the U.S. military, allied forces and partner vendors. The company’s platform supports the open integration layer for modern military systems, and there is a new generation of capability that is in development by a multitude of companies focused on sensors, autonomy, software, edge compute, AI models, space and undersea systems, and electronic warfare payloads.

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“The systems are getting better, but the seams between them aren’t keeping up,” said Zane Mountcastle, chief executive of Picogrid, in a statement. “This funding helps us meet demand already in front of us from U.S. forces and allies, continue to invest in the infrastructure powering the next generation of defense and scale our production in California, Oklahoma and across the country.”

Picogrid’s integration ecosystem now spans more than 100 leading defense systems from new and established vendors, including Skydio, Northrop Grumman, Echodyne, CX2 and Neros. Its hardware-enabled software connects sensors, unmanned platforms and digital systems, enabling unified control and data flow in defense and industrial environments. Deployed globally and supported by leading Silicon Valley investors, Picogrid delivers infrastructure for mission execution across land, sea, air and space.

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“As autonomous systems proliferate across every domain, there’s clear demand for an infrastructure layer that’s hardware-agnostic and interoperable,” said David Cowan, partner at Bessemer Venture Partners, in a statement.

Bessemer Venture Partners has more than 420 portfolio companies across industries and supports companies from seed through every stage of growth. Bessemer has backed companies, including Anthropic, Abridge, Canva, LinkedIn, Perplexity, Pinterest, RocketLab, Shopify, ServiceTitan, Toast and Twilio, and has $19 billion of assets under management.

Information for this story was provided by Picogrid.

