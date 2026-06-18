Keynote: Accelerating R&D Into Action

SPEAKER

PROFESSOR LAURIE LESHIN is the university professor for space futures at Arizona State University (ASU), where she advises senior leadership on space, research and higher education. She works closely with ASU’s School of Earth and Space Exploration, the University Design Institute, the Consortium for Science, Policy & Outcomes and others. Her honors include NASA’s Outstanding Leadership Medal and Distinguished Public Service Medal. The International Astronomical Union named asteroid 4922 Leshin to recognize her contribution to planetary science.

INSIGHTS FROM THE KEYNOTE

In the modern aerospace economy, the primary bottleneck to maintaining market leadership is no longer a deficit of brilliant ideas, but rather the speed of execution. In her compelling address, Dr. Lori Leshin – former director of NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) and current professor at Arizona State University (ASU) – tackled the critical friction points making American aerospace scalability difficult.

Speaking to an audience of industry insiders, Leshin outlined the stark realities of the widening chasm between groundbreaking laboratory R&D and deployed, operational capabilities. By extracting lessons from high-stakes deep space missions and cross-sector microelectronics initiatives, she provided a pragmatic framework for dismantling institutional barriers, leveraging commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) tech and accelerating dual-use technology deployment to outpace global competitors.

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On ‘Core Objectives’

Dr. Leshin: “What we actually want here is FITS: frictionless innovation and translation at scale... Our challenge really I believe is no longer having great innovation. I believe we have built an R&D ecosystem in this country that is good at innovating. What is missing is integrating, accelerating, operationalizing innovation across sectors, across fragmented institutional boundaries.”

On Institutional Siloing

“But there are barriers and the first of those was talked about a lot this morning. The dreaded silos right now – they’re not silos. They’re cylinders of excellence. Please don’t touch my beautiful shiny cylinder of excellence… Silos are a problem, even within the government, between civil and defense-related space activities. There are silos between academic institutions and the government, or between academic institutions that don’t want to collaborate – even within academic institutions. We tend to silo ourselves off... So silos are one big barrier to accelerating this frictionless innovation at scale.”

On a Scalable Framework Inspired by the CHIPS Act

“[It took] 15 years to get to the first test flight with humans on board [Artemis 2]... That’s not going to work at the moment that we are in. We have to move faster... I think the CHIPS and science model and the regional hubs that have come out of that... are not a bad one to look at here. We can think about space on a grander scale that’s crossing those boundaries, that’s busting those silos.”

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On the Commercial-Government Adoption Gap

“China’s not sitting around waiting for us to figure this out. Their system by design has civil and defense space integrated. Not necessarily arguing for that in our case, but we need to acknowledge that that’s true and it’s a factor... Our greatest great power competitor is not letting some of those same barriers stand in their way. And so the imperative is greater than ever.”

On The Paradigm Shift

“The domestic market excels at the “R” (Research) but stumbles at the “D” (Development and Deployment). Our challenge is no longer having great innovation, I believe we have built an R&D ecosystem in this country that is good at innovating. What is missing is integrating, accelerating and operationalizing innovation across sectors.”

On Institutional Bottlenecks

“Most importantly, I think there is a widening gap between the speed of commercial innovation and the speed of government adoption and the ability to absorb those technological innovations”

On the COTS Revolution

“[The Mars Ingenuity Helicopter] is a Qualcomm Snapdragon chip from a 2015 cell phone. That’s the brains of this thing. It has more compute power than every mission JPL has ever flown in our 90-year history.”

On the Strategic Remedy for R&D

“What is missing is integrating, accelerating, operationalizing innovation across sectors, across fragmented institutional boundaries. Those are the things that we’ve got to work on. We’ve got to remake, redesign our systems so that they allow that to happen… Government needs to modernize from procurement to clearances to IP policy. All of these things need to be examined through the lens of speed and opportunity. In academia, as I said, we need to learn to operate differently ourselves and do that by working together with others... I think we can think about space on a grander scale that’s crossing those boundaries, that’s busting those silos. No more cylinders of excellence. Let’s go and do what’s possible.”

The Space Industry’s “Valley of Death”

“There is the dreaded valley of death. The valley of death for space is worse because the valley starts up in space. You have to get flying if you want to get space technology to be scaled and get to that innovation at scale. So “valley of death” is a particular challenge in the space business. So the lack of flight opportunities... One of the things we need to do is figure out how do we massively increase those flight opportunities for new technology so that we can take things like this and replace them with real data. And that’s really ultimately the goal.”

