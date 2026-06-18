Panel: The High-Stakes Battle for Commercial Space Dominance

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MODERATOR

CHRISTIAN DAVENPORT is an author and journalist who serves as a space contributor to CBS News and later this summer will be joining the faculty at Arizona State University. For more than 25 years, he was a staff writer at The Washington Post, most recently covering space for the Financial desk. He was on a team that won the Peabody Award in 2010 for its work on veterans with Traumatic Brain Injury and has been on reporting teams that were finalists for the Pulitzer Prize three times. He is the author of three books about aerospace and defense.

PANELISTS

RICHARD COOK is JPL’s associate director for strategic integration and is responsible for strategic planning, business capture and internal investments. He previously held key roles on several JPL Mars missions including Curiosity, Spirit and Opportunity, and Mars Pathfinder.

DAN KRAUSER is chief of staff at Vast, where he helps lead business strategy across commercial and national security initiatives. Prior to Vast, he held senior leadership roles across sales and revenue strategy teams at several dual-use technology companies.

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DR. ROB SPALDING is the CEO of SEMPRE and a retired USAF Brigadier General. Dr. Spalding launched SEMPRE after witnessing firsthand the catastrophic consequences of communication failures. In the Air Force when Hurricane Katrina struck, he saw devastation that was not just physical, but digital. That experience shaped Dr. Spalding’s military career and led to the creation of SEMPRE, which builds hardened 5G and edge computing systems that keep people connected.

KEY INSIGHTS FROM THE PANEL

The intersection of commercial agility and national security is rapidly redefining the parameters of American space dominance. As Low Earth Orbit (LEO) transitions from a government-led monopoly to a commercial ecosystem, and as pacing adversaries like China rapidly expand their spatial architecture, the panel made one point clear: dominance is no longer just about flags and footprints. For an industry “in the know,” sustaining leadership requires a sophisticated blending of private capital, decentralized tech architectures, foundational state-sponsored research and robust allied networks.

Redefining Space Superiority and Geopolitical Power

Maintaining an international competitive advantage requires balancing soft power diplomacy with hard power operational realities. The lines between civil space exploration and national security are increasingly blurred.

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Richard Cook: “Space superiority goes all the way from the soft power of demonstrating to the world the capability of a country... and the openness to share that scientific knowledge... all the way from that to technological innovation that builds future industries, to eventually the hard power of staking out territory in a sense and making it clear that we do have a presence.”

Post-ISS LEO Economics and Launch Constraints

With the International Space Station (ISS) approaching its structural shelf-life, the mantle of maintaining a continuous American presence in LEO is shifting entirely to commercial builders. However, this commercial paradigm introduces new supply-chain pressures.

Dan Krauser: “NASA is making the right call by looking to commercial industry, going away from sort of the government-owned, government-controlled model of the past and really thinking about how do we have something that’s commercially owned, commercially operated, that’s cheaper, that can be built faster, that can be iterated on, that is better technology.”

Krauser: “What is a challenge I think is really going to be the potential constraint when it comes to launch capability and capacity to get things into space... There needs to be more innovation on that side. I think there needs to be a quicker pace to that because I don’t think we can afford as a nation... if we do have a constraint.”

Government as the Capital “Seed Corn”

While the commercial sector excels at execution speed and manufacturing scale, deep-tech innovation still relies on state-backed capital for high-risk, long-horizon science and technology (S&T) investments.

Dr. Rob Spalding: “If we want to be a dominant spacefaring nation, it really requires the government to be that baseline S&T investor that the R&D coming out of the companies is not going to do. When you look at the amount per GDP of investment in S&T, it’s at some of the lowest levels of our history... those are investments that we are living off today.”

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Architectural Resilience and Democratic Agility

The structural advantage of the West lies not in duplicating top-down, state-controlled adversarial models, but in leveraging a decentralized network of independent commercial and academic entities.

Cook: “Unlike our principal adversary here, we don’t have a centralized control mechanism for responding to these sorts of challenges... Our ability to innovate, our ability to work collaboratively together between academia, government, industry obviously is what makes our country great and our system very flexible and capable of rising to the challenge.”

Dr. Spalding: “What space allows you to do is to begin to decentralize that architecture and have much more resilient systems... We actually need to take some of that technology and then decentralize our earthbound infrastructure to create resiliency not just for hikers... but our factories, our warehouses, our first responders.”

