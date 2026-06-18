Panel: Education & Workforce Development

MODERATOR

SALLY C. MORTON, PHD is the executive vice president of Arizona State University’s Knowledge Enterprise and leads the university’s research and economic development ecosystem. Dr. Morton advances research priorities, oversees ASU’s institutes and initiatives, and drives corporate engagement and strategic partnerships, international development, intellectual property, and technology transfer. She is responsible for $1 billion in annual research expenditures and leads over 2,500 employees.

PANELISTS

DR. ELENA ROCCHI is the clinical professor at Arizona State University’s The Design School and director of the MSD Space Architecture & Extreme Environments (SAEE) program. Her work focuses on the design of human-centered systems for space and extreme environments, bridging architecture, technology and planetary conditions. She is a faculty affiliate at The Biomimicry Center and a former fellow at Taliesin, the Frank Lloyd Wright School of Architecture.

ANNA SOPHIA KULENGUSKI is a fourth-year PhD candidate in planetary sciences at Arizona State University’s School of Earth and Space Exploration, where she works in the Buseck Center for Meteorite Studies on electron microscopy and the preparation and curation of astromaterial samples. Her research focuses on preserving pristine organic material in carbonaceous chondrites, chemically primitive meteorites that offer a window into the early solar system and the origins of life’s building blocks, from collection through nanoscale laboratory analysis.

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Sustaining America’s competitive posture in aerospace and defense ultimately depends on a critical resource: high-tier human capital. At an ASU-hosted panel moderated by Dr. Sally Morton, educators and emerging researchers confronted the structural strains facing the talent pipeline. As industry demands move at an exponential clip, classical academic frameworks face the risk of graduating technologically obsolete workforces.

To address this, the panel explored the concept of “education for adaptation”–restructuring academic timelines, lowering the artificial barriers between STEM and the liberal arts, and deeply integrating students into live commercial workflows before graduation. Below are key insights from both the faculty and student perspectives on transforming how we cultivate the next generation of space professionals.

KEY INSIGHTS FROM THE PANEL

On Building “Education for Adaptation” to Outpace Tech Cycles

Dr. Rocchi: “Education still requires time. Rather, the cycle of technology is already in its own cycle, and so the question is how education can win the race against the technology cycle. It is about letting the students have a possibility to look into the profession and requiring that to be part of the curriculum. More than reinventing the curriculum constantly, [we need] an education for adaptation – that’s a fundamental question.”

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On Cultivating a Sense of Belonging Through Interdisciplinary Arts

Dr. Rocchi: “We need to help younger students to belong, and that is a fundamental issue. We call this retention; I call it success. Students need to imagine themselves into this future... There is a moment when the younger students feel that they don’t belong. We need to let them belong, and that sometimes is happening through the arts. This idea of mixing again technology and the liberal arts to me is fundamental.”

On Accelerating Mastery Through Autonomy and Practical Problem-Solving

Kulenguski: “I really feel like I didn’t start creating the science – like really understanding what was going on and applying it – until I was thrown into a situation where you just have to solve a problem. Being able to design your own work from an earlier age, I think, would be great... it gets you bogged down into the average group project unless you can move out on your own a little bit.”

On Eradicating Student Underutilization Prior to Graduation

Kulenguski: “I think we’re underutilizing students. A lot of us already want to get involved, and if we can be a part of something like that while we’re still finishing upper education, and while we can test out the things that we have been developing, I think that would be good as opposed to staying just in a program and then moving into [industry]. If we could do it at the same time, I think that would really help develop skills in a more timely fashion and in a way where students feel like they belong in these projects.”

On Leveraging Virtual Ecosystems and Software Interoperability

Dr. Rocchi: “The technology that we have in this specific moment at ASU... is actually very promising for our students. They are building a system that is interfacing physical space with the digital twin of that space, with the human twin and the mission twin. Designers are ready to do that... because they already know how to speak this kind of language among different software ecosystems. They are excited just to think: ‘Okay, we’re going to be in the mission control room next’ because they already understand how to interface engines like Unity with real-world spatial data to build the next moon base.”

On In-House Hardware Curation and Quality Assurance Logistics

Kulenguski: “We spent the last three years dedicated to the idea that we need to make and evaluate these samples completely in-house... Private companies want to know this because it’s the only way to really confirm that your materials are pristine and to vouch for the assets you are deploying. If you send samples away to third parties, you encounter visibility issues where you don’t truly know what is happening to the underlying material. I like the ‘baking from scratch’ approach to science – solving analytical problems internally prevents critical outsourcing and validation bottlenecks.”

