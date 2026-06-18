Keynote: How NASA is Revolutionizing Space Communications to Fuel the New Lunar Economy

SPEAKER

KEVIN COGGINS, deputy associate administrator, NASA’s SCaN Program

Kevin Coggins is the deputy associate administrator for NASA’s SCaN Program. He is responsible for the development, acquisition, and management of reliable and cost-effective communications and navigation services to meet NASA and other government requirements for human and robotic space exploration programs on Earth, the moon, Mars and beyond. Coggins has served in senior executive roles in government and has far-ranging private industry experience, engineering roles across the aerospace and defense industry and as a founder of a technology startup. He is a native of Pensacola, Florida, and is a veteran of the United States Marine Corps.

TAKEAWAYS FROM THE KEYNOTE

The virtualization and commercialization of space infrastructure are fundamentally altering the economics of deep space exploration. In his keynote address, Kevin Coggins detailed a profound paradigm shift in how the agency manages its invisible backbone: the communication networks linking Earth to LEO, the moon and Mars. Coggins’ remarks signal the end of traditional, over-engineered government procurement and the birth of a capital-efficient, dual-use space economy.

By restructuring NASA’s role from a primary builder to an anchor tenant, the agency is actively derisking private market investments. This new operational style blends commercial best practices with strategic sovereign requirements, establishing clear demand signals for venture capital while preparing the logistical pipeline for a continuous, high-cadence presence on the lunar surface and beyond.

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On Scaling Earth’s Cellular Architecture to the Cosmos

Coggins: “Around the Earth, what you’re used to with your cellular systems... they have infrastructure that connects all of us seamlessly so that your phones just work... Those are the technologies we’re setting up around these planets where we’re going. Commercial relay satellites around the moon, this relay satellite that we’re putting around Mars so that we can scale the infrastructure we have on Earth into space.”

On Underwriting the Commercial Path to Profitability

“We verify and support the partner path to profitability. That means that if I’m going to invest in a partner to put a commercial capability up, I have to believe in their business model just like their investor does. That’s all it means. That means the government needs to learn how to assess the viability of a business case.”

On Institutionalizing the “Anchor Tenant” Capital Model

“The government has to buy zero satellites. Instead, I gave them a contract to validate that they can meet my requirement during their design phase so we could share data. And then I gave them a long-term services contract over a period of 10 years so that I can be an anchor tenant. They can go to their investors now... and they can get the investment and design and build their own satellites.”

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On Deploying Hard Capital as a Real Demand Signal

“A customer demand signal is not a customer saying they want something – it’s a customer that shows they have money and they’re putting it out there and saying, ‘I will pay for something.’ And so we have to make sure our budgets, our contracts, our behaviors toward industry promote these demand signals.”

On Defining the Boundaries of NASA vs. Commercial

“The administrator of NASA... says it very plainly, NASA should do what no one else can do, and that’s what we’re going to do. But for the things in infrastructure where commercial partners can do these things, we are going to lean in and help you get there for us and for you.”

On Engineering High-Bandwidth Interplanetary Pipes

“On our relay satellites and on all the things we send, we’re putting cameras and we’re going to bring those camera feeds down so you could just see it anytime you want 24/7/365 and watch the moon base... The hard part for the infrastructure is we have to bring those cameras back all the time. So, as we begin to scale this up, we’re going to have to scale up the pipe back from the moon and then the video distribution out to the public. It’s going to be amazing.”

On Absorbing Shared Operational and Regulatory Risks

“[We have to] tolerate shared risks. Spectrum’s a shared risk when you want to do space communications. And so we’ve got to work with them on these shared risks. We can’t shut off a commercial provider who’s doing something that’s never been done before in a market we believe in with them. We can’t shut them off because they have risks. We have to get in on those risks as well.”

On Establishing the Operational Cadence for a Persistent Lunar Infrastructure

“We’re going to start launching once a month to the moon with a lander, with a commercial lander. And it could be a rover, it could be a lander. It’s going to be unmanned. We’re going to increase the cadence and we’re going to launch them in an area that we’re going to call a moon base where we have to worry about communication between the assets – surface wireless communications. We’re going to experiment with power. We’re going to experiment with all the things we need to do in order to persist on the lunar surface in that area... It’s going to bring it all to us in a way like we’ve never had it before.”

