Divergent Unveils Monolith One 3D Printer and Launches Massive Long Beach Factory

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Divergent Technologies Inc. has developed an advanced industrial metal 3D printer and is expanding its factory footprint to Long Beach, where it leased 430,000 square feet. The printer, dubbed Monolith One, is built for continuous, high-throughput operations. Standing over eight meters tall and six meters wide, the Monolith One is a laser powder bed fusion printer that delivers 24kW of laser power through 12 2kW lasers and features an expanded build volume of 700x700x835 mm. The Monolith One is compatible with any industry standard alloy, including aluminum, nickel, steel and titanium, offering maximum manufacturing flexibility.

The Monolith One enhances the company’s end-to-end manufacturing platform to produce tens of thousands of munition airframes annually across its new 430,000-sq-ft factory, further accelerating its mission to build the new industrial age. The company’s increased manufacturing operations will deliver an 8X increase in annual production output for customer programs across the defense and commercial sectors. Six Monolith One printers are currently operating at the company’s headquarters in Torrance, CA, and 64 more Monolith One printers will be brought online at its Long Beach factory over the next 24 months.

The Monolith One metal 3D printer made by Divergent

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“The Monolith One is the first metal 3D printer designed ground up for scaled production of critical hardware,” said Lukas Czinger, chief executive and co-founder of Divergent, in a statement. “Importantly, its design encompasses the years of operational insights we have earned delivering production structures to the defense and commercial sectors. Monolith One is an American machine with an American supply chain. We are building them at rate today, and our Long Beach factory will house 64 more of them. With annual output in the tens of thousands of munitions airframes or hundreds of thousands of critical piece parts, our second factory represents the new industrial age at scale.”

Divergent developed Monolith One, representing 28 months of in-house design, engineering and development led by Brian Erhartic, chief technology officer. The Monolith One, which is not commercially available to purchase or license, is a critical component of DAPS, the company’s software-defined manufacturing platform.

DAPS is responsible for producing mission-critical, metal and multi-material structures for some of the most advanced aerospace, defense and automotive programs in the world. The Monolith One’s integration into DAPS provides unprecedented control, ensuring the highest levels of quality and efficiency across every print. Designed, engineered and manufactured in America, the Monolith One maintains a secure U.S. supply chain.

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UAV for Lockheed Martin, made by Divergent

While traditional aerospace and defense supply chains often take months or years to deliver critical hardware, DAPS collapses timelines into weeks or days. With the Monolith One, Divergent has further accelerated its ability to deliver complex structures and solutions at scale for a wide range of primes, including Lockheed Martin, RTX and CoAspire, among others.

“Every feature of Monolith One was engineered to maximize reliability, scalability and control,” said Divergent’s Erhartic. “By starting from a clean sheet, our team has built an additive manufacturing solution that expands the overall performance envelope of DAPS, particularly to serve a wider customer landscape and drive efficiency into downstream operations. It’s only because we custom-engineered the printer specifically for integration into DAPS, that we were able to realize a significant increase in operational efficiency, quality control, and build volume.”

At full capacity, Divergent’s new Long Beach manufacturing campus will support approximately 1,000 direct jobs and create thousands of additional indirect jobs through construction, local suppliers and supporting businesses. The facility will include 30,000 square feet of office space and 400,000 square feet dedicated to advanced digital manufacturing and assembly.

The announcement of its new printers and its Long Beach factory follows the company’s hosting of Secretary of War Pete Hegseth in January 2026 as part of his “Arsenal of Freedom” tour, highlighting the company’s role in rebuilding America’s defense manufacturing capacity.

Since its founding in 2014, Divergent has grown alongside Southern California’s ecosystem of advanced technology, skilled talent and industrial capacity. With the addition of its factory in Long Beach, Divergent’s factory presence spans over 550,000 sq. ft. Over its 12-year history, Divergent has raised over $1 billion, including a $290 million Series E round led by Rochefort Asset Management last year, bringing the company’s valuation to $2.3 billion.

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Information for this article was sourced from Divergent Technologies.

