Heaviside Industries Emerges From Stealth With $28M Series A Funding

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Heaviside Industries , a California-based defense technology company that develops autonomous precision munitions and systems for air, land, and sea operations, has emerged from stealth with a $28 million Series A fundraising led by Interlagos with participation from Menlo Ventures, Flume Ventures, Cantos, Anorak Ventures, and other Partners. The new funding will support the expansion of its engineering and manufacturing capabilities and accelerate product development.

“This Series A fundraise allows us to accelerate the deployment of Heaviside’s autonomous munitions platforms to a broad base of our established customers,” said Phillip Walker, chief executive of Heaviside, in a statement. “With this capital, we will further the adoption of Heaviside’s technology by warfighters.”

Operating in stealth for more than two years since its founding in 2024, Heaviside has established a team of over 50 engineers and operators across offices in Los Angeles and Oslo, Norway, as well as a roster of U.S. and allied customers.

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Heaviside builds precision munitions that are designed to operate even in jammed and GPS-denied environments without inflating costs or sacrificing performance, fundamentally shifting the dynamics of modern warfare to defeat high-value enemy military assets and infrastructure at a far lower cost and with markedly reduced collateral damage.

“American defense is overdue for reinvigoration and modernizing it requires large-scale manufacturing and precise, affordable capability at operational scale,” said Matt Kraning, a partner at Menlo Ventures , in a statement. “Heaviside has put both under one roof for the first time with the engineers behind the most successful miniaturized military UAS ever fielded, a manufacturing program that has shipped tens of thousands of systems to the U.S. and our allies, and a guidance group with over 100,000 flight hours in contested environments. That depth is why we invested and why Heaviside will define this generation of American defense.”

Information for this article was sourced from Heaviside.