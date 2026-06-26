Breaking News
Mistrial declared in Palisades fire arson case, a stunning blow to feds
Advertisement
Aerospace, Defense and Space Tech

Heaviside Industries Emerges From Stealth With $28M Series A Funding

heaveside logo
(Courtesy of heaveside)
By David NusbaumContributor 
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

Heaviside Industries, a California-based defense technology company that develops autonomous precision munitions and systems for air, land, and sea operations, has emerged from stealth with a $28 million Series A fundraising led by Interlagos with participation from Menlo Ventures, Flume Ventures, Cantos, Anorak Ventures, and other Partners. The new funding will support the expansion of its engineering and manufacturing capabilities and accelerate product development.

“This Series A fundraise allows us to accelerate the deployment of Heaviside’s autonomous munitions platforms to a broad base of our established customers,” said Phillip Walker, chief executive of Heaviside, in a statement. “With this capital, we will further the adoption of Heaviside’s technology by warfighters.”

Operating in stealth for more than two years since its founding in 2024, Heaviside has established a team of over 50 engineers and operators across offices in Los Angeles and Oslo, Norway, as well as a roster of U.S. and allied customers.

Advertisement

Heaviside builds precision munitions that are designed to operate even in jammed and GPS-denied environments without inflating costs or sacrificing performance, fundamentally shifting the dynamics of modern warfare to defeat high-value enemy military assets and infrastructure at a far lower cost and with markedly reduced collateral damage.

“American defense is overdue for reinvigoration and modernizing it requires large-scale manufacturing and precise, affordable capability at operational scale,” said Matt Kraning, a partner at Menlo Ventures, in a statement. “Heaviside has put both under one roof for the first time with the engineers behind the most successful miniaturized military UAS ever fielded, a manufacturing program that has shipped tens of thousands of systems to the U.S. and our allies, and a guidance group with over 100,000 flight hours in contested environments. That depth is why we invested and why Heaviside will define this generation of American defense.”

Information for this article was sourced from Heaviside.

Advertisement
Aerospace, Defense and Space TechBusiness by LA Times StudiosINVESTMENTS & FUNDING

Business by LA Times Studios

Learn about opportunities for reaching business leaders across Southern California through leadership awards, forums, magazines and panels.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

David Nusbaum

David Nusbaum is a contributing reporter and research consultant to LA Times Studios. He covers all sectors of business in Southern California focused on local companies, commercial real estate deals and M&A transactions. In addition, he compiles lists of the top banks, law firms, accounting firms and commercial real estate companies. His work has appeared in business publications nationwide including the Los Angeles Business Journal, Crain’s New York, Crain’s Cleveland, the Commercial Observer, and others.

More from Business

Summer House's Lindsay Hubbard on Authentic Brand Partnerships

Business by LA Times Studios @ Cannes Lions

‘Summer House’ Star Lindsey Hubbard on the Power of Unfiltered Reality and the Evolution of Personal Brand

Anda Gansca Explains Why Knotch's ACE Engine Is Transforming the Conversational Web

Business by LA Times Studios @ Cannes Lions

Knotch Claps Back at ‘Pilot Purgatory’ and the 80% LLM Bounce Rate

Ryan McLaughlin Explains Why Culture Is The Missing Piece Of Your AI Strategy

Business by LA Times Studios @ Cannes Lions

MCL DIGITAL’s Ryan McLaughlin on Peak Collaboration, the Creator Invasion and AI’s Shadow Chiefs of Staff

Why Every Executive Needs to Watch This Monks Cannes AI Panel on Marketing Transformation

Business by LA Times Studios @ Cannes Lions

Beyond the Chat Box: AI Demands a Root-and-Branch Reimagining of Business Strategy

Why AI Will Evolve In-House Teams Into Agile Squads According To Dave Carey

Business by LA Times Studios @ Cannes Lions

Monks’ Dave Carey on the 100% AI Product Accuracy Breakthrough and the Rise of the ‘10-Person Squad’

Gila Wilensky Explains The Hidden "Tech Tax" Of AI In Marketing

Business by LA Times Studios @ Cannes Lions

Monks’ Gila Wilensky Protests the AI ‘Tech Tax’ and Rethinks the ROAS Trap

Xemile Poley thumbnail - an image of the speaker

Business by LA Times Studios @ Cannes Lions

LG Ad Solutions’ Xhemile Poley on Why B2B Brands Must Reject the ‘Budget Trap’

Ditch Quarterly Plans for AI Change Management: Scott Spirit from Monks on Real-Time Scale

Business by LA Times Studios @ Cannes Lions

S4 Capital’s Scott Spirit on Why Speed is Reckless Without Human Change Management

Why Human Judgment Is the Real Differentiator: Salesforce's Lashonda Anderson

Business by LA Times Studios @ Cannes Lions

Salesforce’s LaShonda Anderson-Williams on Building Trust Through Guardrails and Human Judgment

Paul Heathcote

Business by LA Times Studios @ Cannes Lions

STELIA’s Paul Heathcote on Why Enterprise AI Demands Architecture Over Hype

Heritage, AI & Self-Expression: MINI CEO Jenny Treiber-Ruckenbrod

Business by LA Times Studios @ Cannes Lions

Driving as You Are: MINI’s CMO on Harmonizing Heritage, EVs and the Imperfect Beauty of Human Character

NBCUniversal's Matt Strauss on Peacock, Fandoms & the Future of Streaming

Business by LA Times Studios @ Cannes Lions

NBCUniversal’s Matt Strauss on Peacock’s Path to Profitability and the AI-Powered Future of Fandom

The Latest Deals

Advertisement