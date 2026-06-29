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Develo Raises $14M to Build AI-Native Pediatric Operating System

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(Develo)
By David NusbaumContributor 
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Develo, a Los Angeles-based AI-native operating system for pediatrics, raised $14 million in capital fundraising led by Blueprint Equity with participation from Villain Capital, Z21 Ventures, and Bienville Capital, among others. The new funding will accelerate growth across the company, with particular investment in R&D and customer success.

“Develo’s pediatric operating system is the first and only AI-native operating system purpose-built for pediatrics to drive impact far beyond what traditional EMR systems deliver,” said Sheldon Lewis, founding managing partner at Blueprint Equity, in a statement. “We’re proud to support their work in areas that legacy EMR vendors are unable to focus on.”

The company has seen rapid growth since its founding in 2022 and is currently deployed for hundreds of pediatric providers across more than 24 states. Its AI-first approach has been dubbed “foundational” for embedding AI scribe, automating pediatric charge capture, seamless chart and practice reporting intelligence, and more.

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“Develo’s AI-first approach unifies clinical, billing and family engagement workflows to improve operations, increase revenue, and reinvent the care experience for both patients and parents,” said Paul Black, an angel investor and former chief executive at Allscripts, in a statement.

Beyond covering one in three Americans, pediatric care accounts for more than 450 million annual visits with each one touching not just the patient but the parents and caregivers intimately involved in their child’s health. But despite the massive need, most practices utilize decades-old software.

“Pediatric practices run on a patchwork set of tools such as a traditional clinical EMR, a standalone intake solution, and an outdated billing system, all with click-heavy, fragmented interfaces driving significant pediatrician dissatisfaction and administrative burden. Practices risk further falling behind as AI innovation accelerates, especially if they look to AI bolt-ons from legacy systems to keep up,” said Dr. Aaron Sin, chief executive and co-founder of Develo in a statement.

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Information for this article was sourced from Develo.

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David Nusbaum

David Nusbaum is a contributing reporter and research consultant to LA Times Studios. He covers all sectors of business in Southern California focused on local companies, commercial real estate deals and M&A transactions. In addition, he compiles lists of the top banks, law firms, accounting firms and commercial real estate companies. His work has appeared in business publications nationwide including the Los Angeles Business Journal, Crain’s New York, Crain’s Cleveland, the Commercial Observer, and others.

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