Rogue Raises $2.5M Pre-Seed to Accelerate Walmart Expansion

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Rogue , a Los Angeles-based high-protein snack company producing high-protein chips made without seed oils or artificial ingredients and formulated with active probiotics, raised $2.5 million pre-seed to accelerate its national retail expansion and digital commerce strategy. The funding raise was led by Science Inc. with participation from Uncommon VC and Simple Food Ventures .

“Protein snacking is a massive and growing category, but most brands are still being built for the old playbook of win the shelf first, figure out the brand later,” said Michael Jones, general partner at Science Inc , in a statement. “Rogue flips that model. We’ve built a digital-first brand with retail scale through Walmart. That ensures a national footprint from day one and combines product innovation, creator-led distribution to accelerate adoption.”

Rogue launched online in early May and will begin distribution nationally in 2,800 Walmart stores in July, securing placement in the protein/sports nutrition aisle. The rollout will feature four products, including a retail exclusive churro flavor available at Walmart. Beyond retail, Rogue is building a creator-led commerce engine designed to reach digital-first consumers with a network of health, wellness, and fitness creators to drive awareness and direct purchasing through e-commerce platforms like TikTok Shop and Amazon.

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The new capital will support inventory production for the Walmart launch, expansion of creator and affiliate partnerships, hiring across operations and retail, and preparation for broader wholesale distribution following the initial national rollout.

Built in-house by Science Inc., the venture studio behind viral household brands Dollar Shave Club and Liquid Death, Rogue offers chips and puffs that combine high protein with intense, flavor-forward seasoning and active probiotics to support digestion. The brand eliminates seed oils and artificial ingredients while delivering a bold taste, a move aimed at a common frustration in the category by offering a protein snack that holds flavor and function.