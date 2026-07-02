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Aerospace, Defense and Space Tech

PMGC Holdings Completes Fifth Deal in 12 Months With $4.5M A&B Aerospace Acquisition

By David NusbaumContributor 
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PMGC Holdings Inc., a Newport Beach-based diversified holding company currently executing a targeted roll-up strategy in U.S.-based precision manufacturing companies, has acquired A&B Aerospace Inc. for $4.5 million. The transaction marks PMGC’s fifth acquisition in the past 12 months.

A&B Aerospace is a precision machining and aerospace manufacturing company specializing in high-tolerance parts and assemblies for the aerospace industry. For the trailing twelve-month period ending February 28, 2026, A&B Aerospace recorded approximately $5 million in revenue and approximately $610,000 in management-adjusted EBITDA.

“PMGC believes A&B Aerospace exemplifies the core attributes the company seeks in its precision manufacturing platform: high technical barriers to entry, mission-critical applications, an established blue-chip customer base and direct exposure to U.S. industrial and defense supply chain demand,” according to the company.

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PMGC acquired the outstanding shares of A&B Aerospace from its selling shareholders on a cash-free, debt-free basis. Jack Badeau, the current president and long-tenured leader of A&B Aerospace, will continue serving in his role pursuant to an employment agreement. The company will also continue operating from its existing facility in Azusa under a lease entered into at closing.

Founded in 1948 in Azusa, A&B Aerospace provides advanced CNC machining, honing, grinding and precision deburring services, supporting a wide range of aerospace and defense applications. It is known for its long-standing reputation for quality, reliability and on-time delivery, serving leading aerospace customers with both metal and non-metal machining solutions while maintaining tight tolerances.

Information for this article was sourced from PMGC Holdings.

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David Nusbaum

David Nusbaum is a contributing reporter and research consultant to LA Times Studios. He covers all sectors of business in Southern California focused on local companies, commercial real estate deals and M&A transactions. In addition, he compiles lists of the top banks, law firms, accounting firms and commercial real estate companies. His work has appeared in business publications nationwide including the Los Angeles Business Journal, Crain’s New York, Crain’s Cleveland, the Commercial Observer, and others.

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