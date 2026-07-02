PMGC Holdings Completes Fifth Deal in 12 Months With $4.5M A&B Aerospace Acquisition

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PMGC Holdings Inc., a Newport Beach-based diversified holding company currently executing a targeted roll-up strategy in U.S.-based precision manufacturing companies, has acquired A&B Aerospace Inc. for $4.5 million. The transaction marks PMGC’s fifth acquisition in the past 12 months.

A&B Aerospace is a precision machining and aerospace manufacturing company specializing in high-tolerance parts and assemblies for the aerospace industry. For the trailing twelve-month period ending February 28, 2026, A&B Aerospace recorded approximately $5 million in revenue and approximately $610,000 in management-adjusted EBITDA.

“PMGC believes A&B Aerospace exemplifies the core attributes the company seeks in its precision manufacturing platform: high technical barriers to entry, mission-critical applications, an established blue-chip customer base and direct exposure to U.S. industrial and defense supply chain demand,” according to the company.

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PMGC acquired the outstanding shares of A&B Aerospace from its selling shareholders on a cash-free, debt-free basis. Jack Badeau, the current president and long-tenured leader of A&B Aerospace, will continue serving in his role pursuant to an employment agreement. The company will also continue operating from its existing facility in Azusa under a lease entered into at closing.

Founded in 1948 in Azusa, A&B Aerospace provides advanced CNC machining, honing, grinding and precision deburring services, supporting a wide range of aerospace and defense applications. It is known for its long-standing reputation for quality, reliability and on-time delivery, serving leading aerospace customers with both metal and non-metal machining solutions while maintaining tight tolerances.

Information for this article was sourced from PMGC Holdings.

