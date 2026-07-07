Ondas Inc. Acquires DZYNE Technologies in $875.8M Defense Tech Deal

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Ondas Inc. agreed to buy autonomous aircraft maker DZYNE Technologies in an $875.8 million cash-and stock-deal that positions Ondas as a full-service autonomous defense technology platform.

Investors in DZYNE, which is majority owned by private equity firm Highlander Partners and has a corporate office in Irvine, will receive $200 million in cash and about $675 million in stock, with more than half of those shares locked up for six months, according to a statement reviewed by Bloomberg News.

DZYNE makes unmanned aircraft for military surveillance and reconnaissance, along with smaller autonomous drones and counter-drone systems.

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Ondas develops autonomous drones, counter-drone technology and wireless communications systems for government and industrial customers. The acquisition turns it into a broader defense technology company.

“The arms race has started,” Ondas Chief Executive Officer Eric Brock said in a Bloomberg TV interview. “Over the last 20 plus years we have de-industrialized in the United States. That means the supply chain has moved to China.”

The landscape for financing a growing ecosystem of defense tech startups is robust. Venture funding behind the sector is surging as investors pour record amounts of capital into startups focused on military technologies. Those companies in the US raised $19.2 billion in the first half of this year, more than the $16.6 billion raised in all of 2025, according to data compiled by PitchBook.

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DZYNE is expected to generate revenue of $191 million this year and $300 million in 2027, Ondas said in the statement. With the addition of DZYNE and its Ominisys acquisition completed in May, Ondas is targeting $525 million in revenue this year, an increase from $390 million earlier.

“We have to bring scale,” Brock said. “We have built hundreds and hundreds of drone companies. Today we need to put them on operating platforms so we can get the scale and economics that would justify bringing those investments to the US to industrialize.”

Ondas’ stock jumped more than 280% in 2025. The shares, which have fallen 21% this year, rose as much as 5.7% early this week. They were up 4% to $7.71 at 1 p.m. Monday in New York trading, giving the company a market value of $3.9 billion.

Ed Ludlow writes for Bloomberg.