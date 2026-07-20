Singularity Air Defense Emerges From Stealth With $80M Series A

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Company is led by engineers from SpaceX, Tesla and Anduril alongside operators who have deployed air defenses in combat

Los Angeles-based Singularity has emerged from stealth with an oversubscribed $80 million Series A at a $400 million valuation, aimed at deploying low-cost air defense systems at scale.

“The scale of avoidable casualties from low-cost munitions in recent years is gut-wrenching. The U.S. has had the technology to defeat these threats for decades, but as adversaries stockpile millions and put them to use, we’ve reached a true crisis for interceptor inventory and production volume,” said Jack Oswald, co-founder and CEO of Singularity. “After meeting operators in Ukraine gravely injured by these threats, there was no other problem we could justify working on. The only measure of Singularity’s success will be lives saved.”

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The round is led by Khosla Ventures and Felicis, with participation from seed investors AE Ventures and NEA, as well as Long Journey, Harpoon, Menlo Ventures, Y Combinator, Decisive Point, New Vista, Sunflower and Soma. Singularity, co-founded by Jack Oswald and COO Shail Giroux, has built a world-class team drawn from SpaceX, Tesla, Anduril and Lockheed Martin, alongside experienced operators who, after decades of service, sold more than $12 billion worth of air defense systems.

James Detweiler, general partner at Felicis, commented, “Singularity’s mission is urgent and demands exceptional founders. Jack and Shail are deeply mission-driven leaders with the caliber, focus and ambition to meet the moment. This funding gives them the resources to do so at speed.”

Singularity is backed by dozens of recognized leaders from industry, the military and Congress.

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General (Ret.) James McConville, 40th Chief of Staff of the U.S. Army & Operating Partner, AE Industrial Partners, said, “The character of warfare is changing rapidly as low-cost drones proliferate across the battlefield. The challenge is no longer simply building effective air defense systems but delivering them at the scale, speed and cost required to keep pace with the threat. Singularity has demonstrated that it can meet this challenge.”

Singularity’s manufacturing team, drawn largely from Tesla and Toyota, is building an assembly line based on automotive principles to rapidly ramp production volumes beyond any comparable U.S. system. The traditional defense approach of integrating components from dozens of suppliers doesn’t work when scale is required urgently. By building all subsystems in-house and sourcing commercial components, Singularity is prepared to scale.

The team is composed not only of engineers but of air defenders, infantrymen, sailors, aviators and Marines who continue to serve their country at Singularity. Their firsthand perspective on conflict drives the urgency behind the work: the sooner the execution, the sooner help reaches where it is desperately needed.

Mustafa Neemuchwala, Partner at NEA, said, “Singularity is proof that hard and impactful missions are a moat. When success is measured in lives saved, the best people in the world show up, and Jack and Shail have converted that into capital efficiency and build velocity few companies of any size can match, having already achieved milestones that no venture-backed company ever has.”

Information for this article was sourced from Singularity.