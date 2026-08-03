CHAOS Industries Acquires Atropos Group to Build Autonomous Weapon Systems

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Los Angeles-based CHAOS Industries, a defense-tech company that designs and manufactures advanced radar, sensor, effector and network systems on U.S. soil, announced the acquisition of Atropos Group, an aerospace company developing autonomous air platforms.

CHAOS’ counter-drone radar and sensing systems are in production at U.S. facilities and deployed to protect critical infrastructure, both domestically and with global partners in the Middle East. The Atropos acquisition builds on that manufacturing base, bringing airframe production into the domestic supply chain and adding U.S. manufacturing capacity and jobs as the company scales.

Within its first year, Atropos completed six major design iterations, flew a one-fifth-scale prototype, initiated the FAA certification process, completed a conceptual design review for a large autonomous aircraft and advanced the initial design of a modular, long-range surveillance and strike platform.

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By integrating CHAOS’ sensing and effector technologies with Atropos’ air vehicle design and autonomous flight software, the combined company will deliver a mobile platform capable of detecting, tracking, engaging and defeating aerial and other threats while on the move. The acquisition also establishes the foundation for a broader family of autonomous airborne capabilities.

As part of the acquisition, the Atropos Group team is joining CHAOS Industries, ensuring continuity for customers while strengthening the combined organization.

“This acquisition brings together two companies with a shared belief that the drone threat demands a fundamentally different answer,” said John Tenet, co-founder and CEO of CHAOS Industries. “Together, we will deliver pragmatic, vertically integrated weapon systems the defense community has needed for a long time, integrating sensors, platforms and effectors at speed and at scale.”

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The acquisition establishes CHAOS’ Aerospace Division, led by Vince “Dutch” Dutcavich. As a co-founder of Atropos, Dutch brings extensive knowledge from his time with Shield AI, Anduril and the Department of the Air Force Rapid Capabilities Office.

“From day one, Atropos has been driven by the belief in flexible, affordable airpower,” said Dutcavich. “Joining CHAOS gives our platforms a purpose that perfectly matches that ambition, delivering a faster, more mobile and more cost-effective approach to countering evolving threats.”

Additionally, Atropos co-founder Colin Carroll joins CHAOS as chief growth officer, leading business development, capture strategy and customer relationships. Colin, a USMC Veteran, has decades of defense industry experience, including leadership roles at Applied Intuition, Anduril and the Department of War.

Information for this article was sourced from CHAOS Industries.