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Aerospace, Defense and Space Tech

Atoms and Joby Aviation Partner to Build Nationwide Vertiport Network

Atoms and Joby Aviation form strategic partnership to build America's vertiport network
By Paul WilliamsContributor 
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Los Angeles-based Atoms, an industrial AI and infrastructure company, and Joby Aviation, Inc., a company developing electric air taxis for commercial passenger service, have announced a strategic partnership to acquire and develop vertiport sites in the United States. The companies will initially focus on Florida, New York and Texas, the markets where Joby is preparing to launch early operations under the White House-backed eVTOL Integration Pilot Program (eIPP), as well as California.

Joby’s aircraft is approaching commercial readiness. The company has flown its first FAA-conforming aircraft and entered the final stage of FAA type certification. Piloted flights across the San Francisco Bay Area and New York City have demonstrated its operational capability. As air taxis move from certification to early operations, the constraint will shift to the ground: Aircraft will need places to land, charge and connect passengers to the rest of their journey. Building that infrastructure rapidly in the right locations and at scale is expected to be the critical path to making electric flight part of daily life.

“Smart cities require innovative real estate and infrastructure development,” said Travis Kalanick, founder and CEO of Atoms. “As new transport modes and smart city services become available, designing and deploying a new asset class to support them is critical. We’re focused on serving city stakeholders with inspired, efficient buildouts that deliver great experiences for residents and communities alike.”

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Atoms Real Estate builds smart city infrastructure for cities: power-intensive, complex deployments delivered by in-house architects, engineers, technology and construction teams. In this partnership with Joby, Atoms will develop vertiports as next-generation transportation hubs, where electric aircraft, autonomous ground vehicles and ridesharing services will converge. The hubs will enable passenger connections, aircraft servicing and last-mile ground transportation.

“Thoughtful urban planning can take a decade or more, and making electric flight part of everyday life will require a new generation of transportation hubs connecting aircraft, ground transportation and communities,” said JoeBen Bevirt, founder and CEO of Joby Aviation. “As air taxis move closer to early commercial service in the U.S., the right infrastructure becomes increasingly important, not just where aircraft land and charge, but how cities embrace this new form of transportation. Atoms has a vision of building ambitious infrastructure projects that combine technology, operations and customer experience, making them a natural partner for Joby.”

Information for this article was sourced from Joby Aviation.

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Paul Williams

Paul Williams is a contributor at LA Times Studios.

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