K2 Space raises $500M Series D to scale high-power satellites

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K2 Space, a Torrance-based manufacturer of big, high-power satellites, has announced a $500 million Series D funding round at a $6.8 billion valuation. Kleiner Perkins and ICONIQ led the round, with participation from CapitalG, Lightspeed, Altimeter, Spark Capital, Sands Capital, ARK Invest, T. Rowe Price Associates Inc. and other existing investors. The valuation more than doubled from its announced valuation at Series C in December 2025.

“When my brother Neel and I started K2 four years ago, we took a contrarian bet that building bigger would be the future for exploring and developing space,” said Karan Kunjur, co-founder and chief executive of K2 Space, in a statement. “This latest round validates that thesis and gives us the capital to accelerate scaling as we prepare to build up to 100 large satellites per year.”

With this latest round, K2 has cumulatively raised over $1 billion in capital and secured over $1 billion in signed commercial and government contracts to build the biggest, high-power and high-payload mass satellites currently flying in space for initiatives, such as the “meoSphere” network planned by commercial satellite provider SES, the Golden Dome for America space-based interceptor missile defense program and Space Force’s Protected Tactical Satcom-Global program, for which K2 will be the bus provider.

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“We’ve carefully planned and positioned our infrastructure, supply chain and talent pipeline to meet the significant production demand from our customers,” said Karan. “Our 180,000-square-foot factory in Torrance is designed to manufacture up to 100 satellites per year. Our supply chain is 85% vertically integrated, which allows us to build our large satellites quickly and at low cost.”

“Every important mission in space comes back to power and mass, and K2 recognized that before anyone else,” said Lucas Oliveira, principal at Kleiner Perkins. “Karan, Neel and the team spent four years solving the engineering challenges of a larger, more powerful platform, proved it in orbit and are now winning major commercial and national security programs. This round marks the start of their next phase, scaling production to meet the demand and becoming critical infrastructure for an era of abundance in space.”

In addition to expanding its factory footprint and growing its workforce, the company plans to introduce a larger satellite in the second half of 2028.

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Information for this story was provided by K2 Space.

