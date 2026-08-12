U.S. Space Force Awards $615 Million for Space-Based Sensing and Targeting

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El Segundo’s U.S. Space Force command has awarded a second task order of three initial firm-fixed-price other transaction authority agreements totaling $615 million under the Space-Based Sensing and Targeting portfolio. This effort targets rapid maturity of emerging technologies through growth of the vendor base and diversification and development of multiple space-based airborne moving-target indicator capabilities that can deliver distinct operational advantages to the Joint Force. The awardees are Rocket Lab, STR LLC and one other industry company that cannot be named at this time due to operational security.

“Our mandate is clear that we must move fast and aggressively harness the innovation of the commercial sector,” said Space Force Col. Ryan Frazier, acting portfolio acquisition executive, in a statement. “The core focus of this second task order is diversifying our capabilities and ensuring we don’t rely on a single technical solution. With these new partnerships, we are exploring unique innovations and technologies and fundamentally different ways to accomplish the airborne moving-target indication mission. Maturing these varied technical solutions now gives us distinct performance advantages for the future and guarantees we are fielding the absolute best technology available.”

Following the initial rapid-acquisition task order, this second task order zeroes in on two critical goals for the future of the program. They are vendor base diversification and the development and integration of multiple sensing technologies and disciplines. By actively seeking a wider array of commercial partners, the government is deliberately lowering barriers to entry and maturing a deeper pool of capable vendors.

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This approach fosters continuous, long-term competition, reduces supply chain constraints and mitigates industrial risk. Ultimately, a broader vendor base translates to more rapid technological iteration cycles, ensuring the Space Force can pivot, scale and replenish systems as mission requirements inevitably evolve.

The development and integration of multiple sensing technologies and disciplines is vital for building a highly survivable and adaptable space-based sensing architecture. By exploring a wide spectrum of technical approaches, Space Force can deliver architecture resiliency fortified by multiple methods of delivering this capability.

“While our initial awards allowed us to rapidly establish a baseline, these new agreements demonstrate our commitment to expanding our partnerships,” said Frazier. “A resilient space architecture demands a robust, competitive industrial base, and tapping into the broader commercial market is how we get there.”

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Space Systems Command is the U.S. Space Force field command responsible for acquiring, developing and delivering resilient capabilities to outpace emerging threats and protect the nation’s strategic advantage in, from and to space. It manages an annual $15.6 billion space acquisition budget for the Department of War, working with joint forces, industry partners, government agencies, academia and allied nations.

Information for this story was provided by Space Systems Command.

