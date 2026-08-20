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Aerospace, Defense and Space Tech

Torrance Communications Firm AnySignal Awarded U.S. Space Force Contract

Torrance Communications Firm AnySignal Awarded U.S. Space Force Contract
(Rey Umali)
By David NusbaumContributor 
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AnySignal, a vertically integrated software developer and hardware manufacturer of radio frequency infrastructure for space and defense, announced a U.S. Space Force contract to demonstrate space-to-space communications capabilities. The contract focuses on developing and demonstrating a resilient space data transport backbone for the Department of War.

“We have the base and proven platform. There are seven missions with our hardware. We developed the waveform that the government is interested in on a commercial basis,” said John Malsbury, founder and chief executive of AnySignal. “We are a true dual use company. We have a commercially proven radio platform. Now, we are starting to layer on the defense applications.”

AnySignal owns the full stack required to deliver at that scale: waveform development, mesh networking and space-qualified radio hardware, all engineered and produced under one roof. Several hundred AnySignal radios are deployed across commercial and government missions today. The platform is engineered to operate across Low Earth Orbit (LEO), Medium Earth Orbit (MEO), Geosynchronous (GEO), lunar and human-rated environments. This capability is key for moving sensor data across satellites in near-real time. This capability has been identified by U.S. Space Force as vital to national security, such as tracking missiles and drones in real time.

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For the Torrance-based company, this award builds upon its existing work with the Space Force in advancing resilient MILSATCOM and decentralized mesh networking for contested environments with an architecture engineered to operate when adversaries try to deny, degrade or destroy U.S. and allied communications in space. On-orbit demonstrations are planned to follow the successful completion of initial capability testing.

“They are not paying for underlying infrastructure and benefiting from the broad customer base,” said Malsbury. “For us, this validates a larger addressable market.”

Torrance Communications Firm AnySignal Awarded U.S. Space Force Contract
(Steve Tirona)
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AnySignal produces hundreds of radio devices annually at its 22,000-square-foot Torrance facility. It has grown from about 25 employees when it raised its $24 million Series A round in December to 80 full-time employees currently. It has signed contracts to produce radios for many of the upcoming lunar missions over the next several years and sees a demand for much higher production as companies scale production of drones and unmanned systems.

Information for this story was provided by AnySignal.

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David Nusbaum

David Nusbaum is a contributing reporter and research consultant to LA Times Studios. He covers all sectors of business in Southern California focused on local companies, commercial real estate deals and M&A transactions. In addition, he compiles lists of the top banks, law firms, accounting firms and commercial real estate companies. His work has appeared in business publications nationwide including the Los Angeles Business Journal, Crain’s New York, Crain’s Cleveland, the Commercial Observer, and others.

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