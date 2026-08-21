Perini Management Services Secures $42M USACE Contract for Tabuk Air Base

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Los Angeles-based Tutor Perini Corporation, a leading civil, building and specialty construction company, has announced that its subsidiary, Perini Management Services, Inc. (PMSI), has been awarded a contract valued at approximately $42 million by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), Middle East District, Southwestern Division, to complete the construction of facilities at Tabuk Air Base in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The scope of work includes the completion of a helicopter maintenance hangar, warehouse facility and Ground Support Equipment (GSE) facility to support the mission of the Royal Saudi Land Forces Aviation Corps. The project also includes work required to integrate the new facilities with adjacent existing infrastructure, including airfield pavements, airfield lighting connections, airfield markings, site grading and landscaping, utilities and utility connections.

Design work is expected to begin in September 2026, with substantial completion anticipated in September 2028. The contract value will be added to the company’s backlog in the third quarter of 2026.

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Tutor Perini Corporation has provided construction services since 1894.

Information for this article was sourced from Tutor Perini Corporation.