NASA Selects PiLogic to Advance Spacecraft Fault Detection with Exact AI

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Playa Vista-headquartered PiLogic, the company building explainable artificial intelligence for complex space systems, has been selected by NASA for a Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Phase I award to apply its exact AI technology to spacecraft fault detection.

The six-month award will fund development of Manifest, PiLogic’s onboard diagnostic system, across three spacecraft subsystems: electrical power, thermal management and attitude control. The goal is to give spacecraft the ability to detect and reason about failures that its current rule-based systems aren’t able to catch, including failures that spread from one subsystem into another.

“This selection lets us apply Exact AI to the missions where the margin for error is thinnest,” said Johannes Waldstein, CEO of PiLogic. “Deep space and Earth-independent operations don’t give you the luxury of a ground team troubleshooting in real time. Our technology gives engineers a system that reasons through failures the way a human expert would, with a clear account of its own confidence, which is exactly what NASA needs as missions get more autonomous and what the commercial satellite industry needs as constellations get too large to monitor by hand.”

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Unlike rule-based systems, which flag abnormal telemetry readings, PiLogic’s approach produces diagnoses, assigns a probability to each and flags failures nobody predicted. That transparency matters in space, where a missed or misdiagnosed fault can mean the loss of a mission.

This SBIR with NASA is just the latest example of PiLogic’s technology being used on critical applications. The Air Force Research Laboratory has placed its technology on satellite testing platforms under a separate research agreement announced earlier this year.

Satellite operators across government and industry face the same pressure: build more reliable spacecraft, faster and at lower cost. A NASA-validated diagnostic system continues PiLogic’s momentum and gives the company a stronger case for adoption across both markets.

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Information for this article was sourced from PiLogic.

