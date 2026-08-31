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Aerospace, Defense and Space Tech

Neros Technologies Secures $250M Series C to Scale Autonomous Defense Drones

Neros Technologies Raises $250 Million Series C Round to Accelerate Drone Programs
By David NusbaumContributor 
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Neros Technologies, a Torrance-based defense manufacturer, raised a $250 million Series C round at a post-money valuation of $2.5 billion. The round was co-led by Sequoia Capital and American Strategic Technology Fund with participation from Interlagos, Valor Equity Partners, Allen & Company, Thiel Capital, Spark Capital and Dylan Field.

The funds will accelerate the development and production ramps for new drone programs, including Archer AI, an FPV platform augmented with autonomy features, including Terminal Guidance and GPS-denied Position Hold, and Bandit, a c-UAS interceptor drone intended to counter Class 2 and 3 drone threats including Shahed-style systems.

“This newest round of funding accelerates Neros into a multi-capability drone manufacturer. Our mission to produce one million drones per year hasn’t changed, but the span of drones and mission sets we can support are multiplying,” said Soren Monroe-Anderson, co-founder and chief executive of Neros, in a statement. “Our core business has seen explosive growth since our last financing round in November, and this added capital gets our systems into warfighter hands faster and at the scale needed for decisive outcomes on the battlefield.”

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Neros Technologies Raises $250 Million Series C Round to Accelerate Drone Programs
(Albert Opoku)

This expansion of products will enable Neros to own the entire mass-manufactured, small-drone segment: manual FPV augmented by autonomous strike, counter-UAS interceptors and coordinated effects through multi-asset control. The fundraise was announced shortly after Neros secured a contract with the Defense Department worth up to $500 million to supply its drones to the Army.

These platforms are being developed with the hardware and computing power required for multi-asset control (often termed “swarming”) while maintaining cost efficiency, which is essential to achieving mass at scale. Both Archer AI and Bandit will be deployed in theaters of combat by the end of 2026.

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By owning the core technology, vertically integrating its component stack and leveraging its preexisting domestic production capacity, Neros is positioned to deliver credible deterrence by building millions of drones per year for America and its allies.

Information for this story was provided by Neros Technologies.

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David Nusbaum

David Nusbaum is a contributing reporter and research consultant to LA Times Studios. He covers all sectors of business in Southern California focused on local companies, commercial real estate deals and M&A transactions. In addition, he compiles lists of the top banks, law firms, accounting firms and commercial real estate companies. His work has appeared in business publications nationwide including the Los Angeles Business Journal, Crain’s New York, Crain’s Cleveland, the Commercial Observer, and others.

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