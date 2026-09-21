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Aerospace, Defense and Space Tech

Mach Industries Secures $600M Series C Extension at $3.7B Valuation

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By David NusbaumContributor 
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Mach Industries, a defense manufacturing startup developing advanced autonomous systems for the U.S. military and its allies, announced $600 million in additional Series C financing, bringing the company’s valuation to $3.7 billion. Mach Industries is proud to continue its partnership with Ribbit Capital, Infinite Capital, Bedrock Capital, Sequoia and others as the company invests in its growth.

“Modern deterrence requires an industrial base capable of building relevant capabilities at the speed and volume the mission demands. This investment allows us to continue expanding that capacity while moving new platforms from development into production faster,” said Ethan Thornton, founder and chief executive of Mach Industries, in a statement.

The step-up in valuation for Mach Industries provides additional capital to accelerate the company’s next phase. The financing will support continued development of platforms across long-range strike, counter-UAS and other mission areas, while expanding the manufacturing infrastructure required to produce them at scale. Across weapons platforms, propulsion, energetics and advanced manufacturing, Mach Industries is building the capabilities required to move its portfolio of defense systems into scaled production.

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Mach Industries operates a 115,000-square-foot headquarters and manufacturing facility in Huntington Beach, with additional propulsion, energetics and production infrastructure across the state. The company is building a vertically integrated defense industrial base spanning airframes, jet engines, solid rocket motors, energetic systems, autonomy and advanced manufacturing.

This financing follows Mach Industries’ initial $300 million Series C. It has increased capacity across airframes and propulsion while advancing systems in long-range strike, counter-UAS and other mission areas. The launch of Mach Energetics further strengthened the company’s testing and production capabilities.

Information for this story was provided by Mach Industries.

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David Nusbaum

David Nusbaum is a contributing reporter and research consultant to LA Times Studios. He covers all sectors of business in Southern California focused on local companies, commercial real estate deals and M&A transactions. In addition, he compiles lists of the top banks, law firms, accounting firms and commercial real estate companies. His work has appeared in business publications nationwide including the Los Angeles Business Journal, Crain’s New York, Crain’s Cleveland, the Commercial Observer, and others.

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