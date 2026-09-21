Sophia Space & SLI Set $300M Framework for 10-Satellite Orbital Edge Constellation

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Pasadena-based Sophia Space announced a $300 million financing framework with aerospace leasing specialist SLI for a planned 10-satellite high-performance edge computing constellation, bringing proven financing models used to scale aviation, energy, maritime, rail and telecommunications into this next phase of orbital computing.

“Asset financing didn’t invent aviation or shipping, but it accelerated them at scale,” said Rob DeMillo, chief executive and co-founder of Sophia Space, in a statement. “We’re doing the same for orbital computing. This approach with SLI signals that Sophia Space’s space infrastructure is mature enough to attract the capital structures that have historically built terrestrial infrastructure.”

Independently operating compute TILEs enable incremental scaling, parallel workloads and system evolution without redesign, eliminating single points of failure.

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SLI’s asset financing model, proven in industries such as transportation and energy, now accelerates deployment of orbital infrastructure. Once deployed, the constellation would deliver aggregate computing capacity equivalent to 240 state-of-the-art edge servers, while allowing Sophia to preserve equity capital for technology development and operations.

The collaboration also reflects a long-term commitment between the two companies to develop the financing structures and deployment playbook that orbital compute infrastructure will require to move from the laboratory to low Earth orbit.

The financing, outlined in a non-binding letter of support, is to be drawn against construction and launch milestones, with mission launches scheduled as early as 2028 and final disbursement upon successful operational in-orbit acceptance. The structure aligns SLI’s financing with Sophia’s build and deployment schedule, supporting the purchase and deployment of 10 Sophia TILE spacecraft through a long-term operating lease.

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Sophia Space team member building TILE compute modules for orbit.

“Lowering barriers to entry unlocks markets. Sophia has the technology, the team and the vision. What had been missing was access to scalable, non-dilutive capital. This framework provides it, giving them the capacity and flexibility they need to build the next layer of digital infrastructure,” said Praveen Vetrivel, chief executive of SLI, in a statement.

The constellation is designed to deliver in-orbit edge data services for applications including Earth observation, weather analytics, supply-chain management and disaster preparedness, while also addressing growing demand for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance and other mission-critical security applications.

The long-term lease is designed to span the satellites’ expected useful lives, matching capital deployment with the revenue-generating life of the assets. The approach provides Sophia with a predictable financing structure for scaling its orbital infrastructure without relying exclusively on equity capital.

SLI is the aerospace subsidiary of Libra Group, which brings more than $15 billion in asset financing experience in the transportation industries to the space economy.

Information for this story was provided by Sophia Space.

