Terran Orbital appoints Lockheed Martin veteran Jamin Brown as COO

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Jamin Brown

Irvine-based Terran Orbital, a Lockheed Martin company and a global leader in satellite-based solutions primarily serving the aerospace and defense industries, announced the appointment of Jamin Brown as Chief Operating Officer (COO).

In this role, Brown will lead Terran Orbital’s operational execution, focusing on increasing production capacity, strengthening operational performance and enabling the company to deliver at greater speed, scale and cost efficiency. Based at Terran Orbital’s headquarters in Irvine, California, Brown will work closely with Peter Krauss, President and Chief Executive Officer, as the company prepares to meet growing customer demand.

“Terran Orbital is entering an important phase in our evolution, and our ability to scale while maintaining the agility, innovation and mission focus that define us will be critical to our success,” said Krauss. “Jamin brings extensive experience leading complex technical organizations and executing some of the most demanding aerospace and defense programs. His operational leadership will help us strengthen execution, increase production and ensure we are positioned to deliver for our customers as their needs continue to grow.”

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Brown joins Terran Orbital from Lockheed Martin Space, where he most recently served as Vice President of Missile Defense Programs and Huntsville Site General Manager. In that role, he led a diverse portfolio delivering integrated missile defense solutions for U.S. government and international military customers, including efforts involving Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD), Targets and Countermeasures Programs, directed energy, hypersonic defense and space surveillance.

Brown has more than two decades of experience at Lockheed Martin, beginning his career as an Electronics Engineer before progressing through positions of increasing responsibility across engineering, program management and operations. His background includes P&L leadership roles, leadership in systems engineering, avionics development and major program execution.

He previously served as Deputy Vice President of the Hypersonic Strike Weapon Systems mission segment, where he helped lead rapid prototyping and fielding efforts for the Conventional Prompt Strike and Long-Range Hypersonic Weapon programs. Brown also served as Fleet Ballistic Missile Reshaping Site Director in Colorado, leading the transition of personnel and program operations from Sunnyvale, California, to Denver.

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“I’m excited to join Terran Orbital at such an important time for the company and our customers,” said Brown. “Terran Orbital has built a reputation for innovation, agility and mission-focused execution. I look forward to working alongside Peter and the entire Terran Orbital team to build on that foundation, strengthen our operations and scale our capabilities to meet the growing needs of our customers.”

Brown holds a Bachelor of Science in Electronics Engineering, a Master of Science in Industrial & Systems Engineering and an MBA from San Jose State University. He is also a graduate of Stanford University’s Certified Program Manager program.

Information for this article was sourced from Terran Orbital.

