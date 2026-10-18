Solving the Aerospace Workforce Shortage: Data, Trends & Executive Strategy

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

The aerospace boom is creating a specific issue for companies – finding enough people to support it

Southern California has been building airplanes, satellites and rockets for generations. But the latest aerospace boom presents the region with a distinctly 21st-century challenge: finding enough people to build them.

From Hawthorne and El Segundo through Long Beach and Orange County, companies including SpaceX, Rocket Lab, Relativity Space and Anduril are expanding alongside established aerospace and defense contractors and a growing ecosystem of startups and suppliers.

Advertisement

For CEOs and HR executives, that growth is producing an increasingly important question: “Where will all the talent come from?”

The issue extends well beyond finding more engineers. Aerospace companies need highly specialized propulsion experts, avionics engineers, machinists, welders, manufacturing technicians, software developers, AI specialists and cybersecurity professionals. Defense-related businesses face an additional hurdle: Some employees must possess – or obtain – government security clearances.

And the competition for those workers is intense.

A 2026 Deloitte aerospace and defense industry analysis describes workforce constraints as one of the pressures limiting the industry’s ability to convert booming demand into actual production and revenue. Deloitte also expects competition for AI-trained employees to intensify as aerospace and defense businesses increasingly incorporate autonomous systems and AI into their products and operations.

Advertisement

That makes workforce development much more than an HR issue. It is becoming a growth strategy.

A Talent Shortage Meets a Growth Industry

“The aerospace and defense industry continues to lead in innovation thanks to the power and ingenuity of our workforce, but the talent challenges we face continue to grow more complex,” Aerospace Industries Association President and CEO Eric Fanning said when AIA and McKinsey released a major workforce study last year. The study called for new approaches and sustained investment in America’s aerospace talent pipeline.

The numbers explain the urgency. Deloitte reported that even as aerospace and defense employment grew, engineering and skilled manufacturing positions remained among the industry’s hardest jobs to fill. An earlier Deloitte analysis found that 67% of manufacturers surveyed identified attracting and retaining a quality workforce as a primary business challenge.

The problem becomes especially acute in Southern California, where multiple companies may be chasing precisely the same skill set.

Los Angeles aerospace recruiting firm OHO reported this summer that hardware engineering remains highly competitive in the region, while embedded programming and low-level flight-software capabilities are also in particularly strong demand. Experienced engineers command a premium, while employers are increasingly targeting professionals with two to five years of experience and developing them internally.

That points toward a fundamental shift in recruiting strategy: Companies can’t simply poach experienced aerospace veterans from one another indefinitely.

Advertisement

They have to create more aerospace workers.

(Ishara Abeykoon - stock.adobe.com)

Building the Pipeline Earlier

That can mean establishing relationships with prospective employees long before a position opens.

Internships, apprenticeships, university partnerships and community-college programs are becoming increasingly important pieces of the workforce equation.

Deloitte has advocated what it calls an “ecosystem approach” to aerospace talent development – public-private partnerships that create a continuous pipeline of production workers. That can begin as early as K-12 education and extend through technical colleges, universities and work-based learning programs.

Apprenticeships are already experiencing a resurgence. Deloitte found that apprentices in advanced manufacturing occupations nearly tripled between fiscal 2021 and 2023, reaching approximately 59,500.

For Southern California employers, the opportunity is particularly significant because the region already possesses much of the necessary infrastructure: major research universities, engineering schools, community colleges, trade programs, military veterans and generations of aerospace expertise.

Advertisement

The challenge is connecting them.

The Clearance Bottleneck

Then there is a workforce challenge unique to national security work. Some aerospace and defense positions require Secret, Top Secret or TS/SCI eligibility. That means companies pursuing classified contracts can’t necessarily hire a talented engineer on Monday and put that person on a sensitive program Tuesday.

For executives, security clearance requirements therefore need to become part of long-term workforce forecasting.

If a business expects classified work to become a larger part of its revenue two or three years from now, HR and operational leadership should be thinking about the necessary cleared workforce today. That could include identifying positions likely to require clearances, sponsoring eligible employees earlier, recruiting veterans and other already-cleared workers and developing retention strategies specifically for hard-to-replace cleared specialists.

In other words, companies may need to treat cleared talent much the way manufacturers treat long-lead-time components: anticipate the need before it becomes an emergency.

Aerospace is Competing with Silicon Valley

Another complication is that aerospace companies are no longer simply competing with Boeing, Northrop Grumman or one another.

They’re competing with the broader technology economy.

An engineer skilled in AI, machine learning, robotics, autonomy or computer vision could potentially work in aerospace, automotive technology, robotics, software or another high-growth industry.

Advertisement

Deloitte’s 2026 outlook predicts that data science, data engineering, AI, machine learning and statistical analysis will be among aerospace and defense’s fastest-growing skills through 2028.

That changes the recruiting pitch.

Salary remains important, but aerospace employers can also emphasize something commercial technology companies may have difficulty duplicating: the opportunity to build a physical product, see it manufactured and potentially watch it fly.

Fast-growing aerospace businesses can also compete through greater responsibility, accelerated career paths and a culture in which young engineers see their work move rapidly from drawing board to launchpad.

Treat Talent Like Production Capacity

Perhaps the biggest lesson for Southern California’s C-suite is that workforce planning can no longer be separated from business planning.

If a manufacturer intends to double production, HR should be involved in determining whether the necessary machinists and technicians will exist. If a defense technology company plans to pursue classified programs, it needs to know where its cleared engineers will come from. If a space company expects AI and autonomy to transform its products, leadership needs a strategy for acquiring those skills.

Deloitte has suggested that aerospace companies increasingly need to plan for people with the same rigor they apply to parts and products.

Advertisement

That’s a useful way to frame the challenge.

Southern California’s aerospace resurgence has investment, customers, technical expertise and an extraordinary history of innovation.

Its next competitive advantage may be something considerably more human: having enough skilled people to turn all that ambition into something that flies.

