Amca Wins First Army Advanced Manufacturing Award to Re-Engineer Missile System Components

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Amca, an El Segundo-based engineering and manufacturing company focused on critical supply chain bottlenecks, has been awarded a competitively established, firm-fixed-price contract by the U.S. Army Contracting Command-Redstone Arsenal to support U.S. Army Materiel Command (AMC). The contract establishes an enterprise-wide partnership between Amca and AMC for rapid engineering and component production.

The contract is the first Active Capability Gap (ACG) award under the Army’s Advanced Manufacturing (AdvM) Commercial Solutions Opening (CSO). It supports the Army’s goal of addressing priority readiness drivers across major weapon systems by regenerating components out of obsolescence and establishing manufacturing capacity where sources of supply have disappeared or can no longer meet demand. The partnership builds on a long American tradition of government and industry working together to solve urgent national challenges, a foundation of the country’s industrial strength.

“The Army deserves an industrial supply chain that delivers at the speed, scale and quality its mission demands. Our industrial base’s challenges won’t be solved by more machines or printers alone. They’ll be solved with better engineering: design for producibility, state-of-the-art engineering tools and a strong American engineering workforce. Our partnership with the Army starts with strengthening the readiness of priority missile systems, and we are ready to take on whatever the Army needs next,” said Jai Malik, chief executive and co-founder of Amca, in a statement.

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Initial work will focus on radar and power assemblies for an Army priority missile system. The goal of this work is to address long lead times, incomplete engineering data and diminished manufacturing capacity for these components and subsystems. By simplifying designs and improving manufacturability, Amca aims to reduce production and sustainment costs while enabling the Army’s Organic Industrial Base and a broader base of qualified manufacturers to support the missile system over the long term.

The contract is built to grow, allowing the Army to add other components and subsystems from this priority weapon system beyond the initial assemblies. These include power supplies, connectors, actuators, valves, radar system components and other critical items. This scope provides a scalable way to deploy Amca’s engineering-as-a-service model as the Army identifies additional readiness needs.

All work will be performed in the United States. Engineering and qualification testing will take place at Amca’s headquarters in El Segundo, California, with production scaling across its eight AS9100D- and ISO 9001-certified factories.

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Information for this story was provided by Amca.

