Tap to enable a layout that focuses on the article.
Advertisement
Aerospace, Defense and Space Tech

Natilus Wins $3.5 Million in Air Force Funding to Advance Its KONA Blended-Wing Freighter

U.S. Air Force Awards Natilus $3.5 Million to Advance Dual-Use KONA Aircraft for Contested Logistics
The $3.5 million in funding will accelerate development of KONA toward full-scale flight testing and an operationally relevant U.S. Joint Force demonstration.
By David NusbaumContributor 
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

Natilus, a San Diego-based aerospace manufacturer developing blended-wing-body aircraft, received $3.5 million in research, development, test and evaluation funding from Operational Energy - Innovation and the Department of the Air Force through the Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Energy, Installations and Environment. The funding will accelerate development of Natilus’ 3.8-ton, optionally piloted KONA regional freighter toward full-scale flight testing and an operationally relevant U.S. Joint Force demonstration.

“With KONA, the Department of War is evaluating a new airlift capability that can generate real-world cost, reliability, payload and utilization data as the broader military requirement matures,” said Aleksey Matyushev, chief executive of Natilus, in a statement. “While we build KONA to meet the global commercial market need for a more efficient regional freighter, this investment and accelerated operational timeline with the Air Force will demonstrate KONA’s payload, range, efficiency and flexibility benefits for the Joint Force.”

For the Joint Force, KONA sits between light utility aircraft, such as the C-208, and larger tactical airlifters, such as the C-130, filling the gap with a new class of sub-tactical lift. With a 3.8-ton payload capacity and 800-nautical-mile range, KONA has short-field capability and compatibility with existing cargo infrastructure, all within a platform sized for regional distribution and contested logistics missions.

Advertisement

In the Indo-Pacific, where long distances, distributed operating locations and constrained fuel logistics place a premium on range and efficiency, the need is particularly relevant. KONA’s blended-wing-body configuration consumes approximately 30% less fuel than comparable conventional aircraft, reducing both aircraft fuel demand and the burden on the logistics network responsible for moving fuel forward.

The company’s commercial development program is supported by venture and strategic capital alongside customer commitments, while the new government funding will support operational demonstration. Natilus is currently advancing KONA toward FAA Part 23 certification and full-scale flight testing.

“The combination of existing commercial investment and new government funding gives us an opportunity to accelerate technologies that can increase capability while reducing operational energy demand. Efficiency translates directly into operational flexibility. KONA provides an opportunity to evaluate how a commercially developed aircraft can contribute to distributed logistics while generating the data needed to inform future requirements,” said Jim Hartle, associate deputy assistant secretary of the Air Force for Operational Energy, Safety and Occupational Health, in a statement.

Advertisement

While regional airlift is KONA’s primary defense application, its modular architecture and optional-piloted capability provide a path to additional mission configurations over time, including communications relay, ISR and payload delivery. The initial focus is demonstrating KONA as a right-sized distribution platform for intra-theater lift and contested logistics.

Founded in 2016, Natilus has assembled a team of innovators from Boeing, General Atomics, Northrop Grumman, Scaled Composites, Skunk Works, SpaceX and Piper Aircraft.

Information for this story was provided by Natilus.

Aerospace, Defense and Space TechBusiness by LA Times StudiosConsumer Goods

Business by LA Times Studios

Learn about opportunities for reaching business leaders across Southern California through leadership awards, forums, magazines and panels.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

David Nusbaum

David Nusbaum is a contributing reporter and research consultant to LA Times Studios. He covers all sectors of business in Southern California focused on local companies, commercial real estate deals and M&A transactions. In addition, he compiles lists of the top banks, law firms, accounting firms and commercial real estate companies. His work has appeared in business publications nationwide including the Los Angeles Business Journal, Crain’s New York, Crain’s Cleveland, the Commercial Observer, and others.

More from Business

Duets logo

Entertainment Business

Duets Launches a Platform for Sports, Entertainment and Creator Economy Startups

Redbird Capital Partners logo

Banking & Finance

RedBird Capital and Guy Oseary’s Sound Ventures Form $1 Billion Strategic Investment Partnership

Xsolla Acquires GamePix to Build a Complete Platform for Web and AI-Created Video Games

Entertainment Business

Xsolla Acquires Web Games Platform GamePix, Adding 10,000+ Browser Titles and 4,000+ Developers

Andrew “Drew” Chan Joins Fiduciary Trust International as Senior Portfolio Manager in Los Angeles Office

Banking & Finance

Drew Chan Joins Fiduciary Trust International as Senior Portfolio Manager in Los Angeles

Angeles Equity Partners Appoints Jacques Retief CEO of Custom Goods

Goods & Retail

Jacques Retief Named CEO of Custom Goods, the Carson-Based 3PL Backed by Angeles Equity Partners

CBRE Brings 228 Manhattan Beach Blvd to Market

Commercial Real Estate

Skechers’ Manhattan Beach Office Building Hits the Market for the First Time in Over 20 Years

Ren and Rhee of Neuron launching the Cortex AIC

AI & Tech

Neuron Industries Raises $10 Million Seed Round to Accelerate Industrial Automation

Network and connection technology concept with Downtown Los Angeles at night

Orange County

Movandi Unveils MV6055 60GHz Transceiver With 5Gbps+ Speeds for Physical AI and Wireless Infrastructure

Jennifer Lawrence mes°

Goods & Retail

Jennifer Lawrence Launches Haircare Brand mes° With Arcaea, the Biology-First Beauty Company

Selena Gomez + Demi Lovato Rare Beauty

Goods & Retail

Rare Beauty’s Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato Campaign Bets on Friendship, Not Just Star Power

Female doctor with pink ribbon on white lab coat looking thru microscope

Healthcare & Science

National Breast Cancer Coalition Looks to New Drug Development Models to Secure Billions for Research

Meredith Marks

Goods & Retail

Meredith Marks Expands From Jewelry Into Caviar to Build a Luxury Lifestyle Brand

The Latest Deals

Advertisement