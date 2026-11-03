Sophia Space and MIT Lincoln Laboratory Team Up to Test Space-Based Computing for Weather Modeling

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Pasadena-based Sophia Space announced a cooperative research and development agreement with MIT Lincoln Laboratory to investigate how space-based computing approaches could support high-resolution weather-modeling research for remote operating environments.

The collaboration combines MIT Lincoln Laboratory’s weather-modeling research expertise with Sophia Space’s edge-compute concepts. The effort will explore whether distributed computing can support more timely environmental information for planning and decision-support applications.

“This partnership reflects our conviction that space-based computing infrastructure should be developed through rigorous collaboration between commercial innovators and world-class research institutions. MIT Lincoln Laboratory brings unmatched weather sensing, forecasting and decision-support research expertise, and together we will explore the potential application of space-based computing to weather-modeling research,” said Rob DeMillo, co-founder and chief executive of Sophia Space, in a statement.

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Under the agreement, MIT Lincoln Laboratory will contribute weather-modeling research expertise, including the identification of modeling configurations, parameters and data sources for evaluation. The team will develop representative test data and assess weather-model performance against defined research metrics using frameworks compatible with Sophia Space’s initial hardware configurations.

Sophia Space will provide the AI-inference compute environment for evaluating representative weather-model workloads, including terrestrial and potential space-based computing configurations. The organizations will explore high-level system and service architectures that may inform future research into space-based computing applications.

Sophia Space and MIT Lincoln Laboratory are also pursuing related work under Department of the Air Force STTR Topic SF25D-T1201 through the SpaceWERX Futures Series: Adaptive and Intelligent Space Challenge. The related effort examines technologies relevant to autonomous, resilient and networked space-system operations.

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“Timely weather information is critical for operations in remote and contested environments. This collaboration allows us to explore how space-based computing can help process satellite observations and other environmental data closer to the point of collection, while assessing potential impacts on communications demands and information-delivery timelines,” said Dr. Timothy Bonin, assistant group leader of the Air Traffic Control & Weather Systems Group at MIT Lincoln Laboratory, in a statement.

Information for this story was provided by Sophia Space Inc.

