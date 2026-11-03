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Aerospace, Defense and Space Tech

Sophia Space and MIT Lincoln Laboratory Team Up to Test Space-Based Computing for Weather Modeling

Sophia Space and MIT Lincoln Laboratory Announce Agreement to Investigate Weather-Modeling Applications
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By David NusbaumContributor 
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Pasadena-based Sophia Space announced a cooperative research and development agreement with MIT Lincoln Laboratory to investigate how space-based computing approaches could support high-resolution weather-modeling research for remote operating environments.

The collaboration combines MIT Lincoln Laboratory’s weather-modeling research expertise with Sophia Space’s edge-compute concepts. The effort will explore whether distributed computing can support more timely environmental information for planning and decision-support applications.

“This partnership reflects our conviction that space-based computing infrastructure should be developed through rigorous collaboration between commercial innovators and world-class research institutions. MIT Lincoln Laboratory brings unmatched weather sensing, forecasting and decision-support research expertise, and together we will explore the potential application of space-based computing to weather-modeling research,” said Rob DeMillo, co-founder and chief executive of Sophia Space, in a statement.

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Under the agreement, MIT Lincoln Laboratory will contribute weather-modeling research expertise, including the identification of modeling configurations, parameters and data sources for evaluation. The team will develop representative test data and assess weather-model performance against defined research metrics using frameworks compatible with Sophia Space’s initial hardware configurations.

Sophia Space will provide the AI-inference compute environment for evaluating representative weather-model workloads, including terrestrial and potential space-based computing configurations. The organizations will explore high-level system and service architectures that may inform future research into space-based computing applications.

Sophia Space and MIT Lincoln Laboratory are also pursuing related work under Department of the Air Force STTR Topic SF25D-T1201 through the SpaceWERX Futures Series: Adaptive and Intelligent Space Challenge. The related effort examines technologies relevant to autonomous, resilient and networked space-system operations.

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“Timely weather information is critical for operations in remote and contested environments. This collaboration allows us to explore how space-based computing can help process satellite observations and other environmental data closer to the point of collection, while assessing potential impacts on communications demands and information-delivery timelines,” said Dr. Timothy Bonin, assistant group leader of the Air Traffic Control & Weather Systems Group at MIT Lincoln Laboratory, in a statement.

Information for this story was provided by Sophia Space Inc.

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David Nusbaum

David Nusbaum is a contributing reporter and research consultant to LA Times Studios. He covers all sectors of business in Southern California focused on local companies, commercial real estate deals and M&A transactions. In addition, he compiles lists of the top banks, law firms, accounting firms and commercial real estate companies. His work has appeared in business publications nationwide including the Los Angeles Business Journal, Crain’s New York, Crain’s Cleveland, the Commercial Observer, and others.

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