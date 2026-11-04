Tap to enable a layout that focuses on the article.
Advertisement
Aerospace, Defense and Space Tech

AnySignal Lands Deal to Handle Space-to-Earth Communications for Three Reflect Orbital Missions

AnySignal to Deliver Space-to-Earth Communications for Three Reflect Orbital Missions
By David NusbaumContributor 
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

AnySignal, a Torrance-based provider of software-defined radios and space-based networking, announced an agreement with Santa Monica-based Reflect Orbital to deliver space-to-earth communications for Reflect Orbital’s inaugural satellite and two subsequent missions. The agreement includes the delivery of AnySignal’s USX space transceivers for flight operations and the implementation of the AnyLink software for ground connectivity. This establishes AnySignal as Reflect Orbital’s communications partner, integrating spacecraft radio hardware directly with ground network infrastructure.

“We selected AnySignal for both our flight radio and ground connectivity software because it delivers a true end-to-end comms solution. AnySignal has helped us de-risk early operations and let us focus on engineering the novel parts of our spacecraft,” said Ben Nowack, co-founder and chief executive of Reflect Orbital, in a statement.

For these missions, Reflect Orbital satellites will utilize the AnySignal USX transceiver, a multi-band software-defined radio. The USX unit consolidates high-rate payload downlinks and telemetry, tracking and command functions within a single hardware module. This configuration removes the need for separate radios for different frequency bands, reducing mass and cabling requirements on the satellite bus.

Advertisement

The agreement involves the implementation of AnySignal’s AnyLink software for ground operations. AnyLink functions as an interface that aggregates access to multiple ground-station-as-a-service providers. This technology enables operators at Reflect to access different third-party ground networks through a single architecture.

Reflect Orbital is developing space-enabled infrastructure to deliver sunlight to precise locations on Earth. By redirecting sunlight from orbit, it aims to extend electricity generation at solar farms and provide light to help search-and-rescue teams find people at night and construction crews work more safely after dark.

“AnySignal is excited to provide Reflect with full-stack communications for their upcoming missions. The AnySignal operating system, including radio hardware and ground networking, solves technical RF problems so that innovative customers like Reflect Orbital can focus on their groundbreaking missions,” said John Malsbury, chief executive and co-founder of AnySignal, in a statement.

Advertisement

Information for this story was provided by AnySignal.

Aerospace, Defense and Space TechBusiness by LA Times StudiosAI & TECHNOLOGY

Business by LA Times Studios

Learn about opportunities for reaching business leaders across Southern California through leadership awards, forums, magazines and panels.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

David Nusbaum

David Nusbaum is a contributing reporter and research consultant to LA Times Studios. He covers all sectors of business in Southern California focused on local companies, commercial real estate deals and M&A transactions. In addition, he compiles lists of the top banks, law firms, accounting firms and commercial real estate companies. His work has appeared in business publications nationwide including the Los Angeles Business Journal, Crain’s New York, Crain’s Cleveland, the Commercial Observer, and others.

More from Business

Inspirational Women 2022

Banking & Finance

HCVT Becomes Holthouse, Establishes Employee Stock Ownership Plan

POV Beauty Secures Series A Investment Led by Silas Capital to Fuel Rapid Growth in Skin Prep Category

Goods & Retail

POV Beauty Raises Series A Led by Silas Capital After Nationwide Sephora Launch

Sophia Space and MIT Lincoln Laboratory Announce Agreement to Investigate Weather-Modeling Applications

Aerospace, Defense and Space Tech

Sophia Space and MIT Lincoln Laboratory Team Up to Test Space-Based Computing for Weather Modeling

International Dance League Raises $15 Million Series A Led by Elysian Park Ventures

Sports Business

International Dance League Raises $15 Million Series A Led by Elysian Park Ventures

U.S. Air Force Awards Natilus $3.5 Million to Advance Dual-Use KONA Aircraft for Contested Logistics

Aerospace, Defense and Space Tech

Natilus Wins $3.5 Million in Air Force Funding to Advance Its KONA Blended-Wing Freighter

Duets logo

Entertainment Business

Duets Launches a Platform for Sports, Entertainment and Creator Economy Startups

Redbird Capital Partners logo

Banking & Finance

RedBird Capital and Guy Oseary’s Sound Ventures Form $1 Billion Strategic Investment Partnership

Xsolla Acquires GamePix to Build a Complete Platform for Web and AI-Created Video Games

Entertainment Business

Xsolla Acquires Web Games Platform GamePix, Adding 10,000+ Browser Titles and 4,000+ Developers

Andrew “Drew” Chan Joins Fiduciary Trust International as Senior Portfolio Manager in Los Angeles Office

Banking & Finance

Drew Chan Joins Fiduciary Trust International as Senior Portfolio Manager in Los Angeles

Angeles Equity Partners Appoints Jacques Retief CEO of Custom Goods

Goods & Retail

Jacques Retief Named CEO of Custom Goods, the Carson-Based 3PL Backed by Angeles Equity Partners

CBRE Brings 228 Manhattan Beach Blvd to Market

Commercial Real Estate

Skechers’ Manhattan Beach Office Building Hits the Market for the First Time in Over 20 Years

Ren and Rhee of Neuron launching the Cortex AIC

AI & Tech

Neuron Industries Raises $10 Million Seed Round to Accelerate Industrial Automation

The Latest Deals

Advertisement