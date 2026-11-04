AnySignal Lands Deal to Handle Space-to-Earth Communications for Three Reflect Orbital Missions

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AnySignal, a Torrance-based provider of software-defined radios and space-based networking, announced an agreement with Santa Monica-based Reflect Orbital to deliver space-to-earth communications for Reflect Orbital’s inaugural satellite and two subsequent missions. The agreement includes the delivery of AnySignal’s USX space transceivers for flight operations and the implementation of the AnyLink software for ground connectivity. This establishes AnySignal as Reflect Orbital’s communications partner, integrating spacecraft radio hardware directly with ground network infrastructure.

“We selected AnySignal for both our flight radio and ground connectivity software because it delivers a true end-to-end comms solution. AnySignal has helped us de-risk early operations and let us focus on engineering the novel parts of our spacecraft,” said Ben Nowack, co-founder and chief executive of Reflect Orbital, in a statement.

For these missions, Reflect Orbital satellites will utilize the AnySignal USX transceiver, a multi-band software-defined radio. The USX unit consolidates high-rate payload downlinks and telemetry, tracking and command functions within a single hardware module. This configuration removes the need for separate radios for different frequency bands, reducing mass and cabling requirements on the satellite bus.

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The agreement involves the implementation of AnySignal’s AnyLink software for ground operations. AnyLink functions as an interface that aggregates access to multiple ground-station-as-a-service providers. This technology enables operators at Reflect to access different third-party ground networks through a single architecture.

Reflect Orbital is developing space-enabled infrastructure to deliver sunlight to precise locations on Earth. By redirecting sunlight from orbit, it aims to extend electricity generation at solar farms and provide light to help search-and-rescue teams find people at night and construction crews work more safely after dark.

“AnySignal is excited to provide Reflect with full-stack communications for their upcoming missions. The AnySignal operating system, including radio hardware and ground networking, solves technical RF problems so that innovative customers like Reflect Orbital can focus on their groundbreaking missions,” said John Malsbury, chief executive and co-founder of AnySignal, in a statement.

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Information for this story was provided by AnySignal.

