America Can Design Anything. Can it Still Build It?

America is rebuilding its industrial base across several industries at the same time. How fast it can build will depend on a layer most people never see: the advanced materials in the parts that can’t fail

Southern California’s aerospace corridor, from El Segundo to Long Beach to Mojave, is full of companies building drones, satellites, launch vehicles and missiles on timelines that would have been hard to imagine a decade ago. Simulation, additive manufacturing and software-style development have cut design cycles dramatically.

The materials those parts are made from haven’t moved at the same speed. A new defense company can finish a design in a quarter, then be quoted a lead time of 50 weeks or more for the composite, thermal protection or coating it needs. Taking a new material from selection to a qualified production line can take 18 months or longer. When the material is late, the program is late, however good the design.

America’s edge in aerospace and defense has long rested on what we can imagine and engineer, and that edge is real. The harder question now is whether we can build what we design, at volume, on timelines that matter.

Demand Has Moved Faster than the Supply Chains

Defense, space, energy, shipbuilding and others are all trying to expand domestic production at the same time. NATO allies have committed to raising defense and security spending to 5% of GDP by 2035. The Pentagon wants munitions and interceptors at rates the current industrial base was never sized for.

Capital is flowing to the companies building the systems. Far less attention goes to the layer underneath: the advanced materials in the parts that can’t fail. Composites, thermal materials and protective coatings sit inside wings, engines, airframes and sensors. They set the limits on how hot, how fast and how hard a system can run. They are among the least visible constraints on this build-out, and among the slowest to fix.

Why New Factories Alone Won’t Fix It

It’s tempting to treat this as a capacity problem that new plants will solve. Capacity matters, but much of the delay sits elsewhere. The legacy materials base was built for long programs, stable demand and few new entrants. Discovery, qualification and manufacturing are often handled by different organizations, each with its own queue. Production equipment is usually bought from outside vendors, at their price and on their schedule. Test data from one program rarely shortens qualification on the next. Each handoff adds time, and that makes it a systems problem. It also means there is a systems answer: change how the steps connect, and the timeline changes with them.

What That Looks Like in Practice

At Cambium, our operating model is to do everything from material discovery and qualification to the manufacturing of the advanced materials on production lines we design and build ourselves. That lets us bring capacity online faster and at lower cost than buying equipment off the shelf, and it’s how we quadrupled our US manufacturing footprint this year. With an AI-driven data and materials intelligence layer running underneath it all, what we learn on one program compounds into the next. Everything is optimized for speed.

We supply composites in days to a couple of weeks, from small batches for customer development projects to large quantities, in an industry known for quoting in quarters. That reputation for speed of supply is a reason we are a major supplier to Formula 1 and other motorsports, where parts are expected in days and a material failure at 200 miles an hour is not an option. We have applied that same “pit crew” mentality and fast clock speed to defense; our materials are now flying in over 70 drone programs.

What Would Help

The next decade of American reindustrialization will be decided less by who has the best designs than by who can turn them into qualified hardware fastest. Three shifts would help.

First, treat advanced materials as strategic infrastructure, not just a line item two tiers down the supply chain. Second, fund and reward faster qualification, including rethinking the requirements for qualification data across programs. Third, give sub-tier suppliers longer demand signals so they can invest in capacity that flexes across defense, space, and commercial markets.

Whoever sets the pace on qualified domestic capacity for advanced materials will shape what this country can build for years to come. America can still design anything. The work now is making sure we can build it.

