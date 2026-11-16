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Aerospace, Defense and Space Tech

Northwood Raises $375 Million to Build the Network Connecting Satellites to Earth

By David NusbaumContributor 
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Torrance-based Northwood Space Corp., a startup focused on building the network connecting satellites to Earth, closed a $375 million Series C equity financing round. The funding will be used to accelerate delivery on existing contracts, talent acquisition and the buildout of Northwood’s global ground network for commercial, U.S. government and allied space missions.

Bridgit Mendler, co-founder and chief executive of Northwood
Bridgit Mendler

“Space began as the frontier of human innovation, and communications sits at the heart of every mission, yet it has been neglected for decades. We have built hardware that performs and a network that can support the most demanding missions. This funding lets us scale that network and build the infrastructure the next generation of space missions will depend on,” said Bridgit Mendler, co-founder and chief executive of Northwood, in a statement.

Andreessen Horowitz (a16z) and DFJ Growth co-led the round, with participation from Alpine Space Ventures, Washington Harbour Partners, Stepstone Activate, In-Q-Tel (IQT) and others. A separate multi-year credit facility from HSBC Innovation Banking will also support working capital and network expansion.

Since its Series B less than nine months ago, Northwood has deployed six multi-orbit-capable sites on two continents, demonstrated geosynchronous command capacity from a commercial phased array in live tests, developed and launched a high-throughput antenna system and opened a new 185,000-square-foot headquarters and factory in Torrance, expanding its manufacturing footprint more than fivefold. Northwood has also added new customers and contracts across U.S. government agencies, commercial new-space operators and traditional satellite operators.

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“We’ve backed Northwood in every round since seed because we believe ground infrastructure is essential to making space infrastructure more abundant. Northwood is building the ground network of the future and has become an indispensable partner to government and commercial customers alike,” said Katherine Boyle, board director of Northwood and general partner at Andreessen Horowitz, in a statement.

Satellites are multiplying and spreading across orbits. Active satellites have grown from about 3,000 in 2020 to more than 14,000 by the end of 2025, with tens of thousands more projected by 2030, but the ground infrastructure they rely on was built for a different era of space and has not kept pace. Missions need more ground capacity, in more places, with more capabilities. Meeting the demand takes ground infrastructure that can serve multiple satellites at once, support multiple orbits and deploy in months rather than years. Without modern infrastructure, the ground will limit what we can do in space, from satellite communications to Earth observation, from national security missions to cislunar exploration.

Northwood designs and manufactures its own modular antennas in Torrance, California: Portal phased arrays for command and control and Prism high-throughput dishes for payload data. At full production, the company can build hundreds of antennas per year, and each system ships by standard freight and needs only flat ground, power and fiber, with none of the extensive civil works traditional ground stations require.

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Northwood’s own software and proprietary techniques combine multiple antennas into larger effective apertures. In a recent milestone, the company arrayed 10 Portals to achieve the receive performance of a 20-foot dish. That software extends to a modern API that lets satellite operators search, reserve, update and cancel passes on the network, paired with hands-on Mission Architects who guide each customer from first conversation through deployment. Operators get a live link without building ground infrastructure of their own.

Information for this story was provided by Northwood.

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David Nusbaum

David Nusbaum is a contributing reporter and research consultant to LA Times Studios. He covers all sectors of business in Southern California focused on local companies, commercial real estate deals and M&A transactions. In addition, he compiles lists of the top banks, law firms, accounting firms and commercial real estate companies. His work has appeared in business publications nationwide including the Los Angeles Business Journal, Crain’s New York, Crain’s Cleveland, the Commercial Observer, and others.

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